JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Youth Program held their final touch football game of the summer — what the kids call their “superbowl” — on Aug. 10. Pictured are this year’s players: Serenity Wood, Rodney Wolfe, Anthony Galle, Cameron Allen, Nick Rivera, Bill Cameron, Logan McKinney, Caleb Buck, Ethan Dunbar, Rowan Olesheski, Peyton Lawrence, Scott Patton, Cole Sears, Tate Bacon and Liam McKinney. Missing: Mason Englert.