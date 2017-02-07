Fire away: Willsboro hosts rare varsity shooting team

× Caleb King lines up a shot as a member of the Willsboro Warriors varsity riflery team. This is the first season for the Warriors in the sport, who hope they will generate more interest locally. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WILLSBORO — An old high school sport has made its way back into the fold at Willsboro Central School — Riflery.

This winter, the Warriors started their first season as a sanctioned member of NYSPHSAA riflery schools, bringing varsity shooting to Section VII and one of only five varsity teams in the state.

The goal: To be competitive at the NYSPHSAA state championship meet to be held Saturday, March 2, at the United State Military Academy at West Point (Army).

Members of the riflery team include Savannah Bronson, Sierra Bronson, Nate Yeager, Darrian Sweatt, Brady Sweatt, Kira Crowningshield, Maggie Frechette, Caleb King, Bailee Pulsifer, Alexus Welch and Keagan Welch.

They are coached by John Oliver and Charmaine Flynn, who are both shooters and wanted to do something to get youth more involved in the sport.

“Charmaine and I would go into school and talk about being in rifle league. They got wind of that and saw how much fun we were having,” Oliver said. “We went down to West Point last year with the permission of the board to talk with other coaches and were able to get the equipment at an affordable price from a school who is no longer participating.”

“John and I do rifling together, and we took the idea to (Stephen) Broadwell and he said, let’s make a team,” Flynn said.

Broadwell, along with being the Willsboro Superintendent, is currently serving as Past President of the NYSPHSAA, having served as president for the past two years.

“We are very excited to have instituted this new sport for our students,” Broadwell said. “We are very fortunate the Willsboro Fish and Game Club has an off-site indoor facility that allows our school to use its range. Our students have really enjoyed learning more about this sport and competing against other schools from around the State. It is a unique sport in that there is no travel involved and the schools compete against each other from their home courses.”

“It was nice to have Mr. Broadwell as part of the process because he was able to help us get all the paperwork through,” Oliver said.

Flynn said they received some extra help locally to prepare equipment and be ready for their first season.

“Special thanks to Kevin Denton owner of Denton’s Gun Repair and Sales of Lewis for cleaning and repairing our rifles for the team before we started practicing,” she said.

As far as meets, the team will meet at the Willsboro Fish and Game Club, where they will shoot in two groups. The shooters take aim at a target 10 meters away and compete in three disciplines: prone, off hand and kneeling.

The scores are then sent to other schools to determine winners and place finishers.

“The closest team to us is Massena, so it is very spread out,” Oliver said. “The first time we will really see all the other teams is when we get to West Point.”

The shooters all use air rifles, making the sport all about precision shooting, according to Oliver.

“The kids are having a ball. It is a very mental sport,” Flynn said. “The female students can compete with the male students and vice versa all on the same playing field.”

“I like that you can compete with anyone in this sport, boys or girls,” said Savannah Bronson, who joined the team with her sister so they would have something to do while each other were at basketball practice.

“With my father, I have been shooting guns my whole life and it was something to do while my sister was at practice,” she said. “It’s great because it is a 7-12 varsity sport so I get to shoot with my sister sometimes as a member of the team.”

“It is very frustrating and very relaxing all at the same time,” said Nate Yeager. “It was different and something I had never heard of before. I like shooting and thought it was interesting the school would offer something like this as a sport. It is very safe and it teaches you to focus and try to get better because there are good days and bad days.”

I wanted to learn more about shooting and try to beat my grandfather at something,” Caleb King said.

Along with the varsity program, the Fish and Game Club is helping to develop a program feel to the new sport.

“The club with Jim Hotaling has started a BB shooting program for students age 8-15,” Flynn said. “It’s great because when they get old enough, they will join the rifle team which will give us a good foundation of shooters.”

Along with a foundation of Willsboro shooters, Oliver and Flynn are working to bring more Section VII schools and others into the mix.

“At one time, there was 22 teams in the state and we are at five with us being the newest,” Oliver said. “Now that we have started, there are a couple other schools that are expressing interest. Dannemora is the closest. I think Plattsburgh is very big on their shooting club, so that would be another to look at.”

“We also have a couple of schools locally who want their kids to come and practice with us next season,” Flynn said. “They will do that and then decide for themselves if it is something they want to pursue.”

The Warriors will continue to shoot throughout the month prior to the state championships, competing in the league tournament Feb. 10 and sectional event Feb. 14 before the state championship March 4.