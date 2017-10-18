Five inducted under the lights in Ti

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

TICONDEROGA| On an above-average evening at Sentinel Field Oct. 13, five above-average former student athletes made their first walk as members of the Ticonderoga Hall of Fame.

Connie Berube, Zach LaPointe, James Lenhart, Terry Brannock and Robert Porter were named the 2017 Hall of Fame Class by the Ticonderoga Alumni Association. Berube, LaPointe and Lenhart were members of the Class of 2007, while Brannock and Porter represented the “old school” from the Classes of 1988 and 1987, respectively.

“This is an amazing moment and event,” Berube said. “I will always remember setting the school record for the 400-leter race at the state championship meet.”

“It’s nice to come back and see all my friends and get a chance to look back,” LaPointe said. “I will always remember the coaches and the fun we had here.”

“It is amazing to be back and see the nice, new football field and remember when we had the chance to be out there,” said Lenhart. “Hopefully, I will be back here to see my brothers inducted.”

“It was something you looked forward to in school and something I have always come to see every year,” Brannock said of the Hall of Fame ceremony. “It’s always nice to see the new inductees. When I was told it was my turn, I was excited to represent the old school. It was made even better because I get to go in with Bobby.”

“This is great,” Porter said. “It is just a tremendous honor to be selected and to be part of this celebration.”