Five named to Peru Hall of Fame

PERU | Five new members will be welcomed to the Peru Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend,

Roland “Rollie” McGee, Laura LaHart, Johanna Evans Strickland, John Lamar and Matt McCormick will be honored by the school with a banquet to be held at the Plattsburgh Moose Lodge 2390, 90 Sharron Ave,, Saturday, Sept. 29.

The inductees include:

Rollie McGee

McGee graduated from Peru in 1958 and was a four sport athlete during his four years of high school. He was a co-captain of the soccer team for three years. During his senior year, the team went unbeaten and he led the team in scoring. Toni Papero asked him to wrestle one night after a basketball game because his 154 pound wrestler was sick. McGee wrestled from that point on and was co-captain for three years, and was undefeated on the first wrestling team to win the Section VII championship in 1958 along with winning the 154 pound weight division. McGee also played basketball his junior and senior year. In baseball, he was co-captain for three years and pitched a No Hitter in his senior year.

Laura LaHart

LaHart graduated from Peru High School in 1992 and exemplified the spirit of true sportsmanship and superior athleticism as early as eighth grade when she was brought up to play varsity soccer. Individuals who watched her play were impressed with her maturity and skills to play at the varsity level in soccer, basketball and track. In soccer Laura played midfield, halfback and front line. As a basketball player she played guard and in track she ran 100 hurdles, 100, 200, 400 hurdles, 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay events. An indication of the respect she had by the coaches and players landed her the responsibility of being named captain her junior and senior years in soccer and track.

Johanna Evans Strickland

Strickland graduated from Peru in 1998, where she started running as an eighth grader. She was an outstanding runner, placing in several out of section meets. The events she ran were done on a cinder track where she was instrumental in helping the team win several meets. Some of her biggest accomplishments were being on the undefeated team in 1993 and a CVAC all-star on the Section VII championship team in 1994 where she placed first in 3,200 relay, 800, 3,000, and 1,600 relay. She also qualified for National Junior Olympics. She was selected as team captain from 1995 through 1998 and was a CVAC all-star in 1996 where she set a Section VII and Peru High School record with a time of 4:07:81 in the 1,500.

John Lamar

Lamar graduated in 1987 and was a two sport athlete competing in football and wrestling. On the gridiron, he was a two year, two way starter as an offensive and defensive tackle on back-to-back undefeated teams in of his junior and senior year. John was named team captain as a senior and was a defensive leader on the 1986 team that held opponents to ninety-four points in 10 games and was named all-CVAC Offensive tackle. He was also voted by peers as the outstanding lineman. On the wrestling mat, Lamar was a team captain in his junior and senior years. During his senior year, he won five tournaments, was named outstanding wrestler in the sectionals and placed second at the New York State wrestling tournament. John’s senior record was 32-1 and his career record was 109 and 11.

Matt McCormick

Matt McCormick

McCormick graduated from Peru High School in 2004 and was a four sport athlete at Peru participating in football, hockey, baseball and track. Matt a three year starter in football played wide receiver, defensive back, kicker and quarter back.

In 2001, as a sophomore, he was a member of the New York State class B Championship team. That year he was named to the CVAC coaches all-star first team as a defensive back and kicker.

In 2002, he was a CVAC coaches all-star as a first team kicker, wide receiver, and defensive back. McCormick played four years of varsity hockey on the Peru/Saranac team as a starter at offense. During his four years of hockey he was a two-time Brad Ott MVP award winner. He played baseball for three years and started at various positions including pitcher. He also participated in track his senior year.

There will be a 6 p.m. start to the event with a social hour and 7 p.m. dinner. Charge is $30 per person. Checks can be sent with the names of individuals attending to Cathy Phillips, 4 Vista Drive, Willsboro, N.Y. 12996. For more information, call 518-963-7963 or 518-572-1235.