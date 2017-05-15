Five Panther women earn All-NESCAC accolades; Morgan is Coach of the Year

× Expand Image courtesy of Middlebury College ACCOLADES: Alexandra Fields was named First-Team All-NESCAC in singles, while head coach Mike Morgan garnered NESCAC Coach of the Year accolades.

MIDDLEBURY — Five members of the Middlebury College women’s tennis team were honored when the NESCAC announced its all-conference teams.

Senior Alexandra Fields (Coral Gables, Fla.) earned first-team all-conference honors for her singles play.

Sophomore Christina Puccinelli (New York, NY) and rookie Heather Boehm (Miami, Fla.) picked up second-team singles honors, while senior Kaysee Orozco (New Milford, NJ) and doubles partner Catherine Blazye (London, England) also garnered second-team accolades. Middlebury head coach Mike Morgan was selected as the NESCAC Coach of the Year for the second-straight year and the third time in his career. The second-ranked Panthers are preparing to host an NCAA Regional this weekend on the Proctor Tennis Courts.

Fields picks up her third all-conference award in singles after a first-team nod in 2014 and second-team laurels in 2015. A two-time All-American as an individual, she has a 17-7 overall record and a 10-5 mark in dual matches this spring. She has amassed a 9-3 record and a 7-1 tally during NESCAC action, playing mainly atop the Panther lineup. She is currently ranked as the No. 2 player in the Northeast region.

Puccinelli picks up her first award from the conference after a successful second season donning the blue and white. She heads into the weekend tied for the team lead with 20 overall victories (20-5), including a 10-1 record at No. 2 singles during dual matches this spring. Puccinelli opened her spring season with a 2-3 record but goes into the NCAA Tournament riding an 11-match winning streak.

Boehm earns her first conference accolade with a solid year on the courts. She goes into the postseason with a 19-4 overall record and a 15-2 dual mark. Boehm has solidified the middle of the Panther lineup with a 12-1 record at No. 3 singles. She was riding a 13-match winning streak before falling during Sunday’s NESCAC Tournament final against Williams. Her other setback this spring came during the team’s trip to California in three sets to a Division II player.

Orozco receives her second all-conference award after earning second-team doubles laurels in her first season, while Blazye garners her first league award. The duo has played together all spring in the No. 2 slot of the Panther doubles lineup. The region’s eighth-ranked tandem recorded a 14-3 mark this season mainly at No. 2, including an 11-match winning streak before falling in the NESCAC Tournament final.

Morgan, in his 11th year at the helm of the women’s tennis program, previously won the honor in 2008 and 2016. He guided the Panthers into the NESCAC Championship as the No. 1 seed, reaching the program’s second-consecutive conference championship match before finishing as the runner up. During the regular season, Morgan and the Panthers picked up victories over the No. 3, No. 5, No. 6, No. 7 (twice) and No. 8 ranked teams, respectively. The women’s tennis program also earned their 14th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 15 seasons.