For Northeastern Clinton student, Airborne opener, prom collide

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Roland Guay looks over his car between races. Guay raced during the opening weekend at Airborne Speedway May 5 before heading to attend his prom at NCCS.

PLATTSBURGH | Roland Guay was a man on the move May 5.

The Northeastern Clinton student pulled into the pits at Airborne Speedway ready for his first start in the Super Stock division.

He also was wearing his tuxedo, ready for the NCCS prom.

“I hope my date doesn’t get too upset,” said Guay. “I told everyone I would see them after the races.”

Guay was last season’s straight stock division champion and enters the new season moving up to Super Stock, the division he had always wanted to race in.

‘I have been racing go-karts since I was in third grade,” Guay said. “This is the division I have always wanted to race in and my goal for this season is to be competitive.”

RESULTS

Alexandria, Ontario native and defending 358-Modified track champion, Chris Raabe started in position No. 12 and methodically worked his way through the field in the 30-lap feature event.

Local racing veteran Bucko Branham collected the victory in the Poirier’s True Value Sportsman Modified division.

2017 champion Brent Jarvis collected the first win of the season for the Ernie’s Discount Tools Super Stock division. Tylor Terry and Michael Wright completed the podium.

Zach Wood collected the victory in the Mini-Mod division, while Shawn Walker scored the first victory of the year in the Strictly Stock division.