For second year, state Nordic events come to Gore

× Expand Photo provided The NYSPHSAA Nordic (cross country) ski championships will be held at Gore Mountain in North Creek, the second year in a row the event had to me moved from midwestern New York.

NORTH CREEK | For the second year in a row, warm weather conditions in the midwestern part of the state will be to the benefit of the two-time defending state champions in Nordic skiing Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 26-27.

Th New York State Public High School Athletic Administration (NSYPHSAA) today announced the 2018 Nordic ski championships have been moved from Bristol Mountain ski area in Canandaigua.

“The decision to move the NYSPHSAA Nordic State Championships to Gore Mountain was based on conditions at Bristol Mountain that did not allow us to host a quality state championship event next week,” said Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Bristol Mountain will continue to serve as the host of the Alpine Championships and we are thankful that Gore has worked with us to move the Nordic Championships for a second consecutive year. While this is not ideal, it is always our goal to provide the best championship experience for our student-athletes in the safest environment and in the best possible venues.”

This is the second year in a row the Nordic championship races have been moved from Bristol to Gore. Last year, the Lake Placid boy’s team captured their second straight state title and will look for a third title in a row on the now familiar course, which is also used for New York Ski Education Foundation (NYSEF) events.

The schedule of events remains the same at Gore:

Monday, Feb. 26 — 10 a.m. girl’s skating relay; 11:15 a.m. boy’s skating relay.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 — 10 a.m. girl’s individual 7.5K Classic; 11:15 a.m. boy’s individual 7.5K Classic.