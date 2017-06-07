For Sentinels, baseball and softball seasons end in regionals

× Tionderoga’s Dalton Granger pitched a shutout and scored the lone run in the Sentinels’ 1-0 win against Hoosic Valley June 1. The Sentinels advanced to the regional finals, where they fell to Potsdam June 3. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — What started as one of the most thrilling games in regional play ended Saturday, June 3, as the Ticonderoga Sentinels fell to Potsdam, 10-7.

“I just told them, where we came from, the beginning to the end, we improved immensely,” coach Dan Dorsett said. “We had a four game losing streak in the middle of the year and we followed it with a six game winning streak, so we improved immensely.”

The big inning for the ‘Stoners was the top of the third, when they strung together six runs and an error by the Sentinels to score six runs.

“We ran into a team that hit the ball great,” Dorsett said. “We hit the ball at people today. Our pitching wasn’t as sharp as it was because they haven’t thrown in so long. It isn’t on them, it is the nature of the beast.”

The regional final lost came following a 1-0 upset win of state No. 2 Hoosic Valley June 1, where staff ace Dalton Granger allowed only five hits over seven innings and did not allow a runner past second base in the win.

Meanwhile, the Sentinels took advantage of the lone extra-base hit of the game when Granger cracked a double in the top of the third inning.

Granger then attempted to steal third on a passed ball by the catcher, who threw the ball into the outfield and allowed Granger to score on the throwing miscue.

Granger was backed by his defense, as the team never allowed a leadoff hitter to reach base, giving the team an early out in each of the seven innings.

For Dorsett, a year of accomplishment for the program is something he hopes will keep the Sentinels pushing for excellence in the 2018 season.

“The young guys have to step up when it is their turn to fill in for the guys who leave and hopefully we will keep this thing going,” he said.

× Expand Haleigh Wright

Lady Sentinels fall

A sixth inning rally was not enough as the Lady Sentinels return bid to the state final four was ended by St. Lawrence, who built up a 4-0 lead on the way to a 5-3 win.

Shutout through five innings, the Sentinels were not going down without a fight as Haleigh Wright hit and RBI double to score Saidi St. Andrews for the first run. Carly Campney then drove Wright home before courtesy runner Alyssa Tucker stole second and advanced to third on the throw before scoring on an Emily Pike sacrifice fly to put the Sentinels within one at 4-3.

However, the Larries would score in the bottom of the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Kaylee Coon worked a one out walk. With two outs, Nicole Tucker popped up to second base but the girl dropped the ball with Tucker advancing to third on that play. Then I had Grace Montville run for Nicole Tucker. Haleigh Wright was up and worked the count a little bit, then popped up to the catcher in front of the plate to end the game.

“The girls did battle, I just wish we would have started hitting the ball earlier because if we could have tied the game I think we would have gone on to win it,” coach Eric Mullen said. “Credit goes to their pitcher though she pitched well, moved the ball around, and hit her spots. I told the girls after that the fact that we had a chance at the end to tie or go ahead was evidence on how hard they fought for the entire game and that they had nothing to hang their heads about.”

Mullen said he was pleased with the season and everything the team accomplished.

“We wanted to win the CVAC outright again and sectionals which we did,” Mullen said. “Of course we wanted to get back to the final four, but we also discussed realistically how hard it is especially for a school in Section VII to get their, yet repeat. We were disappointed that the season ended up in St. Lawrence, we really wanted to play on Saturday in the Regional Final again, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

Mullen said there were many keys to the season.

“There were question marks coming into the season, especially around pitching, but all three girls (Jess Bruce, Emily Hood, and Cyley Quigley) did a nice job on the mound this year,” Mullen said. “Cyley really stepped up as the season progressed, her shutout of Saranac was evident of that. We hit the ball well this year had an MVP season, Carly Campney had another great season, other solid seasons from Sara Vradenburg, Emily Pike, Avery Alkinburgh, Kaylee Coon) but the big surprise was how good our defense played this year. We built it around Haleigh at shortstop and everyone stepped up in their role and made the plays when the opportunities arose. It seemed like in each game we came up with either a big double play or a spectacular relay from the outfield to nail a runner trying to score.”

Mullen said he will miss the senior leadership, which covered all but one of the starting positions.

“The nine seniors will be truly missed as they have raised the level of expectations for the program but also given the younger girls evidence of the level success that is possible with a lot of hard work and dedication,” he said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us next year since will be losing eight starters, but have a group of juniors who gained experience this season in various roles who will be asked to step up in bigger roles next year.”