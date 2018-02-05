For the champs, big money in Vermont auto racing

MONPELIER | Here in Vermont, stock car drivers can earn some top dollars on the ACT circuit this coming racing season.

American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials announced last week that the 2018 ACT Late Model Tour season will include $40,750 in season-ending awards, a total increase of nearly $10,000 over the 2017 season. 

The ACT Late Model Tour champion will receive the same $10,000 point fund award has they have in recent seasons. 

Second place in the final standings for the upcoming season will receive $6,000, while the third-place finisher is slated to earn $4,500. 

Fourth and fifth place will collect $3,500 and $3,000, respectively.

Additionally, $1,000 point-fund awards go for those finishing between eighth and 15th in the standings. 

Racing teams must attend 100 percent of all point-counting ACT Late Model Tour events to be eligible for a point-fund check.

A separate Rookie of the Year point fund will also be available, according to ACT Tour officials.