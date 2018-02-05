For the champs, big money in Vermont auto racing

× Expand Photo by Alan Ward The ACT Late Model Tour champion will receive $10,000 in point fund money in 2018, with almost $41,000 in total posted awards for the top point finishers and rookie drivers.

MONPELIER | Here in Vermont, stock car drivers can earn some top dollars on the ACT circuit this coming racing season.

American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials announced last week that the 2018 ACT Late Model Tour season will include $40,750 in season-ending awards, a total increase of nearly $10,000 over the 2017 season.

The ACT Late Model Tour champion will receive the same $10,000 point fund award has they have in recent seasons.

Second place in the final standings for the upcoming season will receive $6,000, while the third-place finisher is slated to earn $4,500.

Fourth and fifth place will collect $3,500 and $3,000, respectively.

Additionally, $1,000 point-fund awards go for those finishing between eighth and 15th in the standings.

Racing teams must attend 100 percent of all point-counting ACT Late Model Tour events to be eligible for a point-fund check.

A separate Rookie of the Year point fund will also be available, according to ACT Tour officials.