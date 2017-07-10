Former Lake Monsters pitcher joins Oakland Athletics

× Expand Photo provided Daniel Gossett

BURLINGTON — Former Lake Monsters pitcher Daniel Gossett was promoted from Triple-A Nashville to start for the Oakland Athletics on June 14 at Miami and became the 97th former Vermont player to reach the Major Leagues all-time.

After being selected by the Athletics in the 2nd round of the 2014 Draft out of Clemson University, Gossett went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 12 appearances for the Lake Monsters. He allowed just 16 hits with one walk and 25 strikeouts over 24 innings pitched that summer.

He followed up his season in Vermont by going 5-13 with a 4.73 ERA in 27 starts for the Single-A Beloit Snappers in 2015.

Last season Gossett pitched at three different levels (Single-A Stockton, Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville), going a combined 10-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 151 strikeouts over 153 2/3 innings in 27 starts.

Before joining Oakland, Gossett was 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 11 starts for Nashville, allowing 27 runs (23 earned) on 53 hits with 19 walks and 54 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings.

Along with being the 97th Major League Monster all-time, Gossett is the 17th who has played for Vermont since the Lake Monsters became an Oakland affiliate in 2011 and the second from 2014 (joining Dillon Overton). Gossett is also the 34th different former Vermont player to play in the Major Leagues this season.