× Expand Photo provided/Mero Family Westport Central alum Thomas Mero works on the sidelines for the University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball program, one of the most successful sports programs in history.

WESTPORT | Back for the Christmas break, Thomas Mero sits on the sidelines of his sister, Abby’s, varsity basketball game, taking in the action.

Mero, a graduate of Westport Central School and now in his sophomore year at the University of Connecticut, also gets the chance to take in the action of the famed UConn women’s basketball program, as he has a front row seat while serving as a team manager,

“He gets to do a few games this year and work at the practices,” father Phil Mero said. “If he stays on, he will get the chance to do more games and travel with the team. It’s a great opportunity because he gets to see the game at it’s highest level in a program like UConn.”

“When I went here, I thought it would be a good opportunity if I got the chance,” Mero said about joining the Lady Huskies staff as a student manager. “This year, I got an email the second or third week of the year from one of my advisors and decided to give it a shot.”

Mero went through all of the interviews as well as attending practices to get used to the team and the requirements of the job. Once the process was through, Mero was informed he had the job.

“It’s good for my major because the way they are run, it is the closest you can get to being a professional team with the way they run things and work,” said Mero, a sports management major. “I want to learn more about organization itself within the program because basketball is where I would like to work in the future and I am hoping to get everything I can out of my time with the program.”

The Lady Huskies basketball program, led by Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriema, is the definition of a sports dynasty, holding almost every collegiate basketball record you can name — men or women.

The team has won 11 national titles and 23 conference titles, with Auriema compiling an college record 0f 1,004 wins against only 135 losses heading into the season (between his 900th and 1,004th career win, he lost only one game). UConn has also set the record for consecutive wins not once, but twice.