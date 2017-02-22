Fort Ann stymies Lake George’s bid for Adk. League title

× Expand Photo provided The 2016-17 Lake George High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Ian Devlin, Kalab Helms, Alex Jones, Zeke Reynolds, Caleb Scrime, Jacab Helms, (row 2): Nick Ure, Scott McLaughlin, Mason Flatley, Steve Colletti, Zack Layton and Nick Hoffis.

GLENS FALLS — After battling through the season into the Adirondack League finals, the Lake George boys basketball team was out-muscled by Fort Ann, which won the championship game Feb. 17 by a score of 60 to 50.

Lake George was able to contain Fort Ann’s offense in the first half, keeping their forwards at a distance from the basket — which resulted in a 28-23 Warrior halftime lead, on the back of the Warriors six three-point baskets.

But the Cardinals toughened up their game in the third quarter, with forwards Jeremy Johnson and Tyler Mattison charging to the basket for shots and putbacks, outscoring Lake George 21-8.

Fort Ann’s scoring tirade prompted fouls by Lake George, and the Cardinals sank 13 of 17 free throws in the second half, adding to their advantage.

Lake George’s Junior Caleb Scrime lead his team’s scoring with 13 points — including 3 three-pointers — and he tallied seven rebounds. Mason Flatley scored 10 points, including 2 treys. Alex Jones scored 8 points, including two three-point shots as well as tallying 5 assists. Scott McLaughlin scored 6 points; Zeke Reynolds and Nick Ure each scored 4 points. Nick Hoffis hit a three-pointer and Kalab Helms scored two free-throws.

For Fort Ann, now 19-1, Mattison scored 23 points including 8 foul shots and tallied 11 rebounds and 5 blocks; while Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Garrett Bailey sank 4 three-pointers and 4 foul shots for 16 points, and Luke Loso scored 8 points.

As of Tuesday, Lake George, 15-5 for the season and the No. 4 seed in Section II Class C, was set to host Cambridge in the sectional tournament.