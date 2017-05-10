Fort Ann trips up Warriors

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2017 Lake George High School Varsity Baseball team includes (front, left to right): Kalab Helms, Alex Jones, Jacab Helms, Richie Hansen, (row 2): Coach Erik Hoover, Jack Kelleher, Shane McCabe, Clay Moody, Tony Abrantes, Michael Johnson, (row 3): Zack Layton, Clark Mularz, Brandon Bondy, Robert Bulman, Nick Hoffis, and Mason Flatley.

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George baseball team has enviable depth, solid hitting and strong defense — attributes that are propelling them towards a shared Adirondack League title.

They were unbeaten for this season until Monday, when they lost their first game this year — 0-8 to perennial powerhouse Fort Ann, ranked No. 1 in New York State for Class D.

On the mound for the Cardinals was Tyler Mattison, who committed to Division I Bryant College last year as a Junior. Mattison hurled 73 pitches and earned 11 strikeouts in the game against the Warriors..

Lake George is now 7-1 in the league and 7-3 overall.

On May 4, Lake George defeated North Warren 16-0 garnering four runs in the first inning to start off their offense.

Tony Abrantes pitched the no-hitter for the Warriors, tallying 14 strikeouts while hitting a double and a single on offense.

Zach Layton hit 2 RBIs plus a double and a single; Jack Kelleher hit a triple, 3 RBIs and a single; Alex Jones hit three singles and 4 RBIs; and Shane McCabe had 2 hits tallying 2 RBIs. Their team had 12 hits total in the game.

Warrior coach Erik Hoover said the team has the attributes to take them in the post-season, which begins this next week with Section II seeding on May 16, followed that afternoon by the first Sectional game.

“The team’s chemistry is great — it’s one of the best since I started coaching baseball at Lake George in 2009,” he said. “We have a lot of guys we can rely on in any situation. We’ve got great guys up the middle that have the knack of getting to the ball — where they need to be — at the right time.”

Hoover added that his team is quite versatile, with outstanding depth on his pitching staff.

“The pitching has been excellent — I can trust five to six guys per night to be able to go out and throw strike for us,” he said.

The 2017 Warrior squad offensive power too, he said.

“They’ve been hitting really well — from the top to the bottom of the lineup, the players use a lot of speed and put the ball in play, limiting strikeouts very well,” he said.

Prior to Sectional play, Lake George plays Whitehall Wednesday at home and Corinth on Friday away. If the Warriors win both, they’ll earn a share of the league title.