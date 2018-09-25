Four goals lift Panthers to road win

× Expand Middlebury College photo Ben Potter scored two first-half goals.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury men’s soccer team (2-1-1) scored four first-half goals en route to a 4-0 road win at Mount Saint Mary (4-4-0) last week.

Middlebury took a 1-0 lead 8:40 into the game when Raffi Barsamian ripped a shot into the back of the net from 40 yards out after a feed from Drew Goulart. The goal was the first of Barsamian’s career.

The lead doubled nearly three minutes later when Daniel O’Grady and Brandon Reid worked the ball quickly to Ben Potter, who scored from just outside the box into the left corner of the net.

Potter netted his second of the game on a free kick from the top of the box at the 39:15 mark to put his team up 3-0. Fazl Shaikh followed, converting a cross from Shams Mohajerani less than four minutes later, making it a 4-0 game at the break.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second half, as the Panthers cruised to the win. Matthew Hyer recorded his third shutout in four career starts in goal, making a pair of saves for Middlebury. Tyler Rapp made two stops for Mount Saint Mary.

The Panthers held an 11-3 advantage in shots, including an 8-1 margin in the first half.