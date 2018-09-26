Four inducted to Castleton Hall of Fame

× Expand Rendering provided An artist’s rendering of Phil Puleo, Jeremy Jorgensen, Jennifer Goff (Whiting) and Vanessa Carter to mark the occasion of the 2018 Hall of Fame Class for the Spartans.

CASTLETON | Four new members will be enshrined into the Castleton University Athletics Hall of Fame on Homecoming Weekend as the newest class of inductees was announced on Wednesday afternoon. Phil Puleo ‘07, Jeremy Jorgensen ‘07, Jennifer Goff (Whiting) ‘08 and Vanessa Carter ‘08 mark the 2018 Hall of Fame Class for the Spartans.

The four honorees will be formally inducted with a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at 9 a.m. in the Castleton Campus Center.

Puleo made an immediate impact on the Castleton baseball program as a freshman from Utica, N.Y., in 2004, batting .349 with 10 doubles, three home runs, and 28 runs batted in to earn North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year honors.

Jorgensen left his mark on the Castleton men’s basketball program as the picture of durability during his four seasons, appearing in all 109 games the Spartans played and never missing a practice. In 2003-04 the imposing forward averaged 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 27 games off the bench as a freshman before he worked his way into the starting lineup in his sophomore season, earning team MVP honors three straight years. He averaged 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in 2004-05, followed by his junior season of 2005-06 in which he finished with 15.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Goff (Whiting) arrived at Castleton from nearby Granville, N.Y., and appeared in 23 games off the bench for the women’s basketball team in 2003-04, averaging 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Carter was part of the first Castleton varsity women’s ice hockey team in 2004-05. After playing in eight games during her freshman season, she took over the as starting goalie as a sophomore, playing all but 30 minutes in net. She finished the season with 1,181 saves—a Division III single season record that stood for 10 years—and was named the ECAC East Goalie of the Year. Carter made a program record 90 saves, still the third-highest single game total in Division III women’s ice hockey history. She earned team MVP honors in both that season and in 2006-07 after making 659 saves in 19 games on the ice.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in biology and health sciences, Carter completed medical school at the University of Ottawa and is now a family physician at the Cornwall Community Hospital.