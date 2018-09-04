Fourth quarter score lifts Chiefs over Vikings

× 1 of 2 Expand Saranac’s Jacob Nolan runs away form the pack as the Chiefs scored a 15-8 win over the Moriah Vikings to open the 2018 CVAC football season. Photo by Jill Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Braden Swan of Moriah tries to make a cut past Saranac’s Luke Maye during week one football action in the CVAC. The Chiefs scored a 15-8 win over the Vikings in the closest game of the first week of football for 2018. Photo by Jill Lobdell Prev Next

MINEVILLE | Luke Maye lofted a 15-yard touchdown pass over-the-middle to Isaac Garman with 8:54 remaining in the fourth quarter as the visiting Saranac Chiefs defeated the Moriah Vikings 15-8 on Friday night at Linney Field.

The matchup featured last year’s Class C champions in Saranac against the defending Class D champion in Moriah.

The battle between the Chiefs and the Vikings did not disappoint as the game was a good old-fashioned, hard-hitting affair.

“It was a good first game for sure,” Saranac first-year coach Dylan Everleth said. “Anytime you can go into Moriah and pull out a week one victory against a team like that, it says a lot about our upcoming season for Saranac. Moriah may have been hit hard by graduation but they still have good athletes and they play hard-nosed, physical football.”

The Vikings controlled play throughout the first quarter and drew first blood as Braden Swan scored on a six-yard touchdown run with 2:16 remaining.

Quarterback Jerin Sargent ran in the conversion to give Moriah an 8-0 lead over the Chiefs.

Saranac regrouped in the second stanza and narrowed the gap to 8-7 as Jacob Nolan snared a 14-yard touchdown pass from Maye with 7:46 to go in the first half. Garrett Adolfo booted the point-after for the Chiefs.

The third quarter continued to be a back-and-forth game between the two teams until Saranac mounted a long drive towards the end of the third quarter, but a fumble was recovered by the Vikings on their own 1-yard line. The Chiefs defense, led on the line by junior Connor Kiroy and senior Nick LeBeau, started to wear down the Moriah offense as the teams entered the fourth quarter.

Maye used his arm and his legs to drive to Chiefs to their winning touchdown.

“Luke is such a good athlete and he can hurt our opponents in a lot of ways,” said Everleth.

After Garman caught the game-winner from Maye, he also made a nice, tip-toe grab of the two-point conversion pass to make the score 15-8.

Saranac’s defense had to stop Moriah on three drives late in the contest and finally sealed the victory with less than a minute to go when Andy LeBeau swiped a pass from Sargent. The ball went right through the hands of a Moriah receiver and into LeBeau’s hands around midfield. The Chiefs took a knee to end the contest.

Maye completed 15 of 18 pass attempts for 190 yards, and ran for 43 more. Nolan totaled a game-high 108 receiving yards, while Garman had 72.

Sargent led the Moriah offense, completing three passes for 78 yards. Maddox Blaise had a 58-yard reception for Moriah. Swan led the Vikes with 14 carries and 86 yards on the ground while Dyllon Bougor pitched in with another 38 yards on the ground.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. as Moriah travels to take on Peru (1-0) and Saranac welcomes Saranac Lake (0-1).