Knights of Columbus District #95 held their free-throw competition recently. Winners are pictured, L to R: Abbey Light of Jay; Hayden Bombard of Au Sable Forks; Jack Thomas of Jay; Keegan Snow of Au Sable Forks; Regan Arnold of Willsboro; Molly Denis of Plattsburgh; Mallory Arnold of Willsboro; Lexi Denis of Plattsburgh and Kylie McFadden of Plattsburgh. Also pictured are Pete Light, K of C Council #2301 free-throw chairman and Jim Akey, K of C District #95 deputy.