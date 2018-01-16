From Alaska to Scandanavia

× Expand Photo provided Karl (not pictured) and Scott Schulz (pictured) will compete in separate international Nordic ski meets at the end of this month. Both are former individual state champions for the Lake Placid Nordic team and members of the NYSEF program.

LAKE PLACID | The brothers who led the Lake Placid Blue Bombers to NYSPHSAA state Nordic championships are making a name for themselves on the international stage.

Karl and Scotty Schulz, both former state combined champions, earned spots to compete in international events in Europe at the end of the month representing the New York Ski Educational Foundation (NYSEF).

“I knew I wanted to make World Juniors, so I had to land a first, second, or at the very least a third place finish,” said Karl Schulz, who placed second in the Juniors Division of the U.S. Nationals junior sprint races held in Anchorage, Alaska, between Jan. 2-7.

“After not making the heats at Junior Nationals last year… I knew I had to push through the sprint and I did,” he added.

With the podium finish, along with a fourth place finish in the 10K Classic and an 11th in the 15K freestyle, Karl will travel to Goms, Switzerland, where he will compete in the World Junior Championships, after having qualified in the top six in both U18 and U20 athletes internationally.

For Scott, a third place finish in the U18 sprint race clinched a spot in the U18 Scandinavian Championships to be held in Finland. He also placed 10th in the 15K Classic and 16th in the 10K Classic in the U18 division.

“Going into this week of racing I was feeling strong, but traveling always wears you down,” Scott said. “I am definitely leaving Alaska on a great note. For the rest of the season, my goal is to become a smarter classic racer and also kill it in Europe.”

The Schulz boys have been the backbone of the Lake Placid Nordic program which has won the past two state team championships. Karl was the 2015 combined state champion, winning the individual classic and teaming with Scott for a win in the relay.

Scott followed with combined individual titles in 2016 and 2017, topping the podium in all but the 2017 individual classic, which was won by teammate Henry McGrew.

“I love racing with Scott, especially when he’s doing well,” Karl said of his younger brother. “When I see him racing fast it fills me with pride and makes me want to race faster as well.”