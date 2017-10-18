From newcomers to champions

× Expand Photos by Jill Lobdell Megan Bacon (6) and Taylor Dwyer (10) are the remaining two players from the original Lady Jaguars varsity soccer team in 2013. The duo has seen the rise of the program through early struggles, major upsets and now, a Northern Soccer League Division III championship. The Jags will face Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Thursday, Oct. 19, at Camp Dudley in Westport with a 3 p.m. kickoff.

NORTH CREEK | For the past five years, Megan Bacon and Taylor Dwyer would sometimes look up to the walls of the Johnsburg Central School gymnasium.

Sometimes they would be prompted to do so by Megan’s brother or Taylor’s dad, showing them the mark they had set on the school when looking at the championship banners.

The two would then look over to a corner of the gym, where the girls soccer banner was hung, empty.

“I’ve wanted to put my mark on that banner,” Dwyer said. “I’ve wanted to put a year on that banner so when I come back, I can say, there’s my mark.”

On Oct. 13, at the end of the fifth regular season of Lady Jaguars varsity soccer, Dwyer and Bacon, the lone remaining players from the first varsity soccer team in 2013, did just that as Johnsburg clinched it’s first Northern Soccer League Division II title.

“It’s amazing,” Bacon said. “This is something we were able to do to help get Johnsburg on the map in Section VII.”

MOVE TO SOCCER

Dwyer and Bacon both played soccer growing up in a school district which hosted a varsity field hockey program competing in Section II.

“Coach (Casey) Tomb approached us about the school having a girls soccer team and I was excited to see where we could go with it,” Dwyer said.

“I was definitely excited after playing so many years in youth soccer with the boys,” Bacon said. “Switching over was a process that was difficult and stressful.”

After playing their seventh grade year for the modified team, the two were called up as members of the first-year varsity program which played as a club team throughout Section II and VII.

“I don’t think we realized we were a club team or whatever, we just wanted to play soccer,” Dwyer said.

“It was important to be on that first team because we were actually the more experienced players and we became leaders to the older girls,” Bacon said. “We were the ones who knew the sport and were teaching it to the new players who were coming off field hockey.”