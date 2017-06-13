From Russia with leg takedowns: Lapier gets opportunity abroad

× Expand Chance Lapier, the third place finisher in the Division II NYSPHSAA wrestling championships at 182, is currently in Russia with a select group of wrestlers, participating in training sessions and matches and the world renowned CSKA Wrestling Club.

CLINTONVILLE — It may not resemble the scene where the Italian Stallion lands in Siberia while the music of Survivor plays in Rocky IV, but a local wrestler had his chance to test himself against some of the best in the world.

AuSable Valley wrestler Chance Lapier, who finished third in the NYSPHSAA Division II tournament at 182, had a training opportunity at the famed CSKA Wrestling Club in Moscow.

“They will be sleeping, eating, training and competing at the CSKA Wrestling Club in Moscow, the site of the 1980 Wrestling Olympic Events,” said Patriots head coach Kenny Baker, who helped Lapier in getting this opportunity.

“CSKA is a military-funded operation and one of Russia’s premier wrestling clubs,” Baker said. “Coach Islam is CSKA’s head coach and has produced world and Olympic champions including Denis Tsargush (a three time world champion and the first international wrestler to beat Olympic Champion Jordan Burroughs).”

“Coach Baker spoke to coach Connor Keeting from Norwich University (assistant coach to Alex Whitney) and I got an invite to go wrestle with them in Moscow.”

Lapier said he was looking forward to spending time with new people from the United States and Russia who share the same dedication to the sport of wrestling.

“It is kids from around the country — like a USA travel team,” Lapier said. “There are close to 30 guys. I am right in the mix for age in the high school wrestlers who are going.”

Baker said the group had training once or twice daily and have two competition days.

“They will also have the opportunity to tour Moscow city and see the Kremlin, Saint Basil’s Cathedral and other world famous landmarks,” he said.