From shared division title to outright championship

Bolton/Schroon Lake's Sam Grey drives a ball to the opposite field as Johnsburg catcher Victoria Glover as the team clinched the MVAC southern division championship May 12. Photo by Keith Lobdell

NORTH CREEK — Three months ago, the Bolton and Schroon Lake girl’s varsity basketball teams were locked in a battle for the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference southern division crown, which they would split.

Fast forward to last Friday, May 12, when student-athletes from both schools scored an 11-4 win over Johnsburg, winning the MVAC southern division softball title as a merged program.

“Over the winter, the games were pretty intense but we were always joking around with each other and talking about softball,” said Bolton student Maddy Pratt. “When basketball season was over, we were all ready for this season to begin.”

“We have picked up right from where we left off last season,” Schroon student Alora Bearor said.

Coach Melanie Persons agreed.

“Cohesion has been a huge thing this season,” said Persons. “The first year, they definitely started to blend together and play well. This season, knowing each other and knowing what they each can do for the team has relieved that stress they may feel for having to do more than they need to. They love each other and they know what they can do as a team.”

So far, that has led to the southern division title.

“Last year did not finish they way we wanted it to, so we are definitely focused on finishing strong this year,” said Bolton students Caitlyn Johnson.

Both Johnson and Pratt bring experience from a deep run in the fall, as both were all-star members of the Bolton soccer team which made it to the final four.

“It becomes a mental game in the playoffs and we have that under our belts,” Johnson said. “We can let the other players know what to expect so we can keep this run going.”

“The main thing I tell everyone is that it’s going to get more stressful the deeper we go,” Pratt said. “We want to make sure every player is ready for that.”

The squad has played solid on both sides of the field, in support of pitcher Abu Belorse.

“It has been a shock,” Belrose said coming into the season as a first year starter in the circle.

“I did not expect this but I kept working on my form and we have been able to play good defense.”

“Abi has owned it this season,” Persons said. “She has been tremendous for us and a huge part of why we are where we are.”

Bolton/Schroon Lake's Craig Wholey makes a play at first base against Johnsburg May 12. Photo by Keith Lobdell

BOYS EARN TITLE

On the same day, the Bolton/Schroon Lake varsity baseball team earned their second straight MVAC southern division title, scoring a 4-2 win over Johnsburg.

“From the preseason we have come so far,” said Brandon Hall. “This team is really young with only three seniors. Offensively, we make pitchers work and try to drive counts up and get people on base. We have to clean it up on defense, but we are in a good position for the postseason.”

“It has been really fun this season,” said Andrew Pelkey, a Schroon Lake sophomore who tossed a complete game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the division clincher.

“I was really excited to play on the varsity team and was even more excited when I knew I would get the chance to pitch.”

“Again this year, this team could not have come together any better,” coach Mark Andrejkovics said. “We have a sophomore battery in this game and Drew did a great job. Yo have a young pitcher win two big games for us against a team like Johnsburg has been huge.”

Andrejkovics said the team has to continue to focus on what they can do heading into sectionals.

“Just keep up with what we are doing,” he said. “This is a group of kids who have fun playing the game and practicing the game. Our seniors have done a good job with the younger players preaching discipline and they have done just that.”

Cody Crammond threw four scoreless innings against Keene May 9. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Crown Point claims co-title

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point varsity baseball team has come up big when it matters in the late season, scoring a 4-3 win over Keene last week and ending the regular season with a 6-5, extra inning win over Bolton/Schroon.

Against Keene May 9, it was Andrew DuShane with the game winning hit, hitting a two-out, RBI triple to score Cody Crammond after he had driven home Chance Potter on an RBI fielder’s choice.

“I just wanted to make good contact with the ball,” DuShane said. “This was a big win for us heading into sectionals.”

For Crammond, it was a chance to help himself to the win on the mound, as he shutout the Beavers in over the final four innings on two hits and two walks after relieving Potter, who started the game.

“I just wanted to throw strikes,” Crammond said.

“I had every confidence Cody would come in and do the job,” Panthers coach Randy Pertak said. “That was a big win for us coming off a long game the day before (15-11, eight-inning win over EL/W), and we knew we were playing a great team. Cody and Drew both came up big when we needed it.”

Pertak said he was also happy to have been proven wrong by DuShane after saying nothing was going to get over the outfielders just before his at-bat.

“The air was so heavy I didn’t think anything could get over the outfield,” he said. “I was happy to be proven wrong in that case.”