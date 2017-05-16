From the sidelines commentary: Golf showdown

× Lake Placid’s Bjorn Kroes again figures to be a factor on the second day of the Section VII golf tournament, held this year at the Barracks Course in Plattsburgh. Photo by Keith Lobdell

Just when you thought Section VII golf couldn’t get more exciting...

That’s right, I said golf! As the regular season winds down, last week brought performances that would make any golf eager to head for the Barracks in Plattsburgh and the Section VII championships.

The biggest event came at Craig Wood, where Lake Placid hosted Moriah in CVAC action. While the team score was a 5.5-0.5 route for the Blue Bombers, it was the top two matches which stole the show.

At the top, it was a rematch of the top two golfers from last year’s sectional final, as Joey Stahl and Bjorn Kroes both shot a 35 in halving their match. However, it was the second match which showed the depth of these two teams, as Lake Placid’s Drew Maiorca also shot a 35 in beating Moriah’s Kyle Wilson by one stroke, as the Viking carded a 36. Maiorca followed that performance with a 34 in his next match.

Four contenders from two schools will lead to some exciting day two golf, given they make the it through day one.

But not only are these two golfers going to have to face each other, but they will also receive stiff competition from Peru’s Gavin Plympton, who defeated Kroes on the opening day of the season; along with Paul Fine-Lease of Willsboro, who has been head and shoulders above the rest of the MVAC golfers.

Add in a third Blue Bomber, Ryan Kane, and a variety of next-level players who could break through with a good two days, and you could have a crowded leaderboard at the Barracks May 26.

MY BASEBALL WISH

We will know the sectional seedings for baseball and softball will have been announced by publication, there is one thing I believe must happen — Crown Point and Keene must meet in the Class D semifinals!

A 3-2 win for the Beavers and a 4-3 win for the Panthers, each via a sixth inning rally to protect each others home field, had coaches, parents, players and refs all saying these were the best two games they had seen all season. These two teams MUST meet in sectionals in a rubber match to determine a Class D finalist.

ON THE COME

The Class D softball picture got a little more blurry this week as the Moriah Vikings played the Sentinels for a second time this season in a game where if you would have guessed who won from the facial expressions at the end of the game, you would have been wrong.

After getting run-rulled by the Sentinels in the first meeting, the Lady Vikings held a lead throughout the contest before falling by a final of 6-5. The Vikings have been making strides throughout the CVAC regular season, and will fit right into the mix of a title race which will most likely include Crown Point, Bolton/Schroon Lake, Willsboro, Johnsburg and Northern Adirondack.

FINALE EVENT

Next week, the five local schools that make up Section VII Unified Basketball will be getting together at Saranac for a season finale for all of the teams. It will be a great ending to the premier season of the support, which is growing throughout the state. Games will start at 4:30 p.m. (Saranac v. AuSable; Beekmantown v. PHS) on two courts and a final game at 6 p.m. (Saranac v. Ticonderoga). With what we have seen this season, why would anyone not want to be a part of this?

NO HITTER

Minerva-Newcombs Kaleb Helms threw a no-hitter against Indian Lake/Long Lake in MVAC southern division play last week. Coach Matt Winslow said the game was still a nail-bitter, as Helms balked in a run early and the team trailed 1-0 until the fifth inning.

TRACK INVITATIONAL NOTES

Seton Catholic had runners competing at two different track and field invitational meets this past weekend

On Friday, Caleb Moore competed at the 50th Annual Glenn D. Loucks Games in White Plains. The prestigious meet draws some of the best track and field athletes in the Northeast. Moore set a season’s best in the 3,200 to finish 13th in his heat in a time of 9:21.17.

On Saturday, a contingent of runners competed at the Dr. Jack V. Irion Queensbury HS Invitational. Lea DeJordy had the highest finish of the day for the Knights finishing fifth in the 1,500 in a time of 5:04.77. Pascale Allen was the next highest finisher with a seventh place finish in the 400 Hurdles in a time of 1:15.39.

Lea came back and finished 10th in the 800 in 2:36.16. Younger sister Savannah DeJordy finished ninth in the 1,500 in a new personal record of 5:13.79. She later set a personal record in the 800 in 2:38.22 to win her section. Pascale Allen won her section of the 1,500 in a new personal best time of 5:31.30. Sophie Macner competed in the 200 in 29.76 and in the 400 in 1:09.41.

On the boys’ side, Aidan Masten set a mark of 17’ 10” in the boys’ long jump; Jake Glicksman was clocked in 4:56.00 in the 1,600 with Aaron Bouchard in 6:16.47. Matt Snell improved his personal record in the 3,200 by over a minute to run 11:50.

IN COLLEGE

Former Seton standout Meg Champagne, a freshman at the University of New Hampshire, won the 5,000 meter race in a new personal record of 16:54.02 at the New England Outdoor Track and Field Championships held at Williams College over the weekend.

The week before, Champagne had finished eighth in a tactical 5,000 meter at the America East Conference Championship held at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Her time at that meet was 17:27.97.