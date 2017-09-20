From the Sidelines - The Adirondack Journal/News Enterprise Sun

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Johnsburg’s Megan Bacon looks to cut away from a pair of Schroon Lake defenders as the Lady Jaguars scored a 2-1 victory over the Lady Wildcats last week.

LADY JAGS COMING ON

The Lady Jaguars of Johnsburg are starting to gain some traction in the Division III race in the Northern Soccer League. The team won both games last week, as Megan Bacon and Khaleah Cleveland scored in a 2-0 win against Schroon Lake. Earlier in the week, Bacon and June McCarthy each scored three goals in a 5-2 win over Minerva/Newcomb, where Katie O’Donnell scored both goals for the Lady Mountaineers.

O’Donnell also scored one goal in a 4-1 loss by the Mountaineers to Keene, where Grace Armstrong made 12 saves. Armstrong added 16 saves in a 3-0 loss to Crown Point.

In other girls soccer, Lillian Dechene and Maria Black scored for the Lady Orange in a 7-2 loss against Willsboro.

BOY'S WRAP

Caleb Buck made 10 saves in a 6-0 loss for Johnsburg against Keene, while Kaleb Davie scored the lone goal for Minerva/Newcomb in a 2-1 loss to Schroon Lake and Koki Goda had one goal and Bryce Hutchins 10 saves for Indian Lake/Long Lake in a 13-1 loss to Crown Point.

Goda added two more goals for the Orange in a 6-2 defeat against Wells, while Logan McKinney scored the lone goal as Johnsburg scored a 1-0 win over Schroon Lake. The Jaguars also picked up a 1-0 win over the Mountaineers as Seamus Tomb scored the lone goal and Caleb Buck had four saves. Ethan Armstrong had 15 saves for the Mountaineers.