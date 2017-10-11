From the Sidelines: The Adirondack Journal/News Enterprise Sun

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Johnsburg’s Cassie Dunbar heads the ball as Schroon Lake’s Lily Slyman looks on.

LADY JAGS LEAD PACKED D-III

In Division III girl’s soccer, the race is on between Johnsburg and Crown Point for the top spot in the table. The Lady Panthers scored a 2-0 win over Schroon Lake with Swade Potter scoring both markers and Hannah Palmer making nine saves, while Alora Bearor made 20 saves for the Wildcats. The Lady Panthers also scored a 6-2 win against Indian Lake/Long Lake as Torrie Vradenburg had four goals with Kayli Stone and Cassie Ashe adding scores and Hannah Palmer making 1 save. Karmen Howe and Maria Black scored for the Lady Orange.

Johnsburg held serve with a 5-2 win over Keene as Khaleah Cleveland scored four of her team’s goals in the win. Taylor Dwyer added the fifth, while Elly Smith and Lura Johnson scored for the Lady Beavers. It was the second win against Keene for Johnsburg is as many days, as the Jags scored a 5-1 the night previous with Megan Bacon scoring twice and single goals from Ryan Riedinger, Dwyer and Cleveland. Alyssa Summo scored the lone goal for Keene.

Schroon Lake scored a 2-0 win over Minerva/Newcomb, as Grace Higgens and Alysen Bruce each scored goals and Bearor had three saves.

The Lady Panthers also scored a 4-0 win over Willsboro, as Vradenburg scored twice with Stone and Potter adding markers. Palmer made seven saves in the win, while Doyle made 12.

The Wildcat boy’s soccer team scores a 3-1 win over Johnsburg Oct. 4, with Andrew Pelkey scoring two goals and Cian Bresnahan the other. Harrison Gereau made eight saves in the win, while Caleb Buck had 15 saves and Kraig Millington scoring the goal.

The Panthers scored a 3-1 win over Minerva/Newcomb earlier in the week as Zach Spaulding scored two goals and Hunter Pertak added a third with Jacob Norton making a pair of saves. Ethan Armstrong made 15 saves for the Mountaineers.

The Lady Warriors scored a 4-0 over Wells as Katie Wilkins, Savannah Bronson, Rylee Pierson and Jenna Ford each scored a goal and Kaitlyn Doyle made seven saves for the win.

REF MEETING

The Boy’s IIABO #142 and Southern Adirondack Girls basketball officials will be holding their first organizational meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Central School Library.

These basketball boards cover Elizabethtown-Lewis, Keene, Westport, Moriah, Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Bolton, Minerva, Schroon Lake, Newcomb, Long Lake, Indian Lake, Wells and Lake Pleasant.

Anyone over the age of 18 interested in refereeing high school basketball can contact Steve Stahl at 518-546-7069 or stvstahl@yahoo.com; or Pete Olesheshki at 518-251-3742 or o_retep@hotmail.com.