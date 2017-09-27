From the Sidelines: The Burg Sun

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Beekmantown’s Taylor Nelson tries to get a spike through the block of Plattsburgh High’s Allie Hartnet in the five game thriller between the two teams last week, where the Lady Eagles pulled out the win in the fifth game. More photos from this match are available online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

HOT MIDSEASON

When the NYSPHSAA put the extreme heat rules into place, I don’t think it ever had late September in mind.

Yet, that’s where we were at the beginning of this week, with practices and games canceled because of extremely high “real feel” temperatures that soared near triple digits. Some games went on, but had water breaks midway through each half in order to ensure student-athletes were properly hydrated throughout the contests.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Seton Catholic runner Faliene Yang.

POWER SHIFT IN RUNNING

It seems the Peru cross country teams like it hot.

In Schuyler Falls, the Indians scored team wins over perennial running powers Peru and Lake Placid in both the boy’s and girl’s meets.

The Indians benefited from a strong core of runners in the middle of the pack in both meets. Results included (first names not provided as no pre-season rosters were received): Mazzella in sixth, Rickert in seventh, Luck in eighth, Dustin in 12th and Szczerbak 13th for the boys, and Amoriell third, Messner fourth, Clemons fifth, Gainer seventh and Baggett eighth for the girls.

Saranac’s Andrew LePage and Rachel Woodruff claimed the individual championships in the meet, while Elise LePage placed second for the Chiefs.

Also, some members of the Seton Catholic Cross Country team competed at the Wayne Pre-State Invitational held at Wayne Central in Ontario Center. The meet served as an opportunity for cross country runners across to state to preview the course before the NYSPHSAA Championship in November.

Senior Caleb Moore had the highest finish for the Knights, placing sixth overall in 16:39. Sophomore Jake Glicksman was next for the Knights in 42nd place in 18:07, while Luke Moore was 90th in 19:00 and Aaron Bouchard was 165th in 21:25.

On the girls side, sophomore Lea DeJordy was the highest Seton finisher in 18th in 21:03. Her sisters Savannah, 73rd in 23:13, and Sofia, 78th in 23:19 followed. Eighth grader Audrie Bilow finished 159th in 26:53.

FOOTBALL WEEKEND

There will be a pair of sectional seeding matchups this weekend, both taking place Saturday afternoon, the morning after the giant rivalry game between Ticonderoga and Moriah, which we will be carrying live via Facebook Live on our Facebook page.