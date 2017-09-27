From the Sidelines: The Burg Sun

Photo by Jill Lobdell
Beekmantown’s Taylor Nelson tries to get a spike through the block of Plattsburgh High’s Allie Hartnet in the five game thriller between the two teams last week, where the Lady Eagles pulled out the win in the fifth game. More photos from this match are available online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
HOT MIDSEASON
When the NYSPHSAA put the extreme heat rules into place, I don’t think it ever had late September in mind.
Yet, that’s where we were at the beginning of this week, with practices and games canceled because of extremely high “real feel” temperatures that soared near triple digits. Some games went on, but had water breaks midway through each half in order to ensure student-athletes were properly hydrated throughout the contests.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Seton Catholic runner Faliene Yang.
POWER SHIFT IN RUNNING
It seems the Peru cross country teams like it hot.
In Schuyler Falls, the Indians scored team wins over perennial running powers Peru and Lake Placid in both the boy’s and girl’s meets.
The Indians benefited from a strong core of runners in the middle of the pack in both meets. Results included (first names not provided as no pre-season rosters were received): Mazzella in sixth, Rickert in seventh, Luck in eighth, Dustin in 12th and Szczerbak 13th for the boys, and Amoriell third, Messner fourth, Clemons fifth, Gainer seventh and Baggett eighth for the girls.
Saranac’s Andrew LePage and Rachel Woodruff claimed the individual championships in the meet, while Elise LePage placed second for the Chiefs.
Also, some members of the Seton Catholic Cross Country team competed at the Wayne Pre-State Invitational held at Wayne Central in Ontario Center. The meet served as an opportunity for cross country runners across to state to preview the course before the NYSPHSAA Championship in November.
Senior Caleb Moore had the highest finish for the Knights, placing sixth overall in 16:39. Sophomore Jake Glicksman was next for the Knights in 42nd place in 18:07, while Luke Moore was 90th in 19:00 and Aaron Bouchard was 165th in 21:25.
On the girls side, sophomore Lea DeJordy was the highest Seton finisher in 18th in 21:03. Her sisters Savannah, 73rd in 23:13, and Sofia, 78th in 23:19 followed. Eighth grader Audrie Bilow finished 159th in 26:53.
FOOTBALL WEEKEND
There will be a pair of sectional seeding matchups this weekend, both taking place Saturday afternoon, the morning after the giant rivalry game between Ticonderoga and Moriah, which we will be carrying live via Facebook Live on our Facebook page.
In Saranac, the Chiefs, who started their season with a pair of wins before dropping their next two games, will host AuSable Valley (1-3), to determine the top seed in the Class C playoffs this season. Both teams scored shootout wins against the Red Storm and the winner of this game will play a crossover opponent while the loser of this game will host the Red Storm (1-3) in the Class C semifinals.
It’s a similar story in Class B, where Plattsburgh High (2-2) faces Peru (1-3) at the Apple Bowl, this time with the top seed on the line if the Hornets are able to score the win. If Peru comes through with the victory, it would put all three teams into a situation where Peru beats PHS, PHS beats Beekmantown and Beekmantown beats Peru, where overall regular season record and other tiebreakers would then have to come into play.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Beekmantown’s Kirsten Villemaire scored her 100th career varsity goal last week. While having her sites now set on team goals, Villemaire said she has thought about the Section VII scoring record of 125 goals.
MIDSEASON REPORTS
The Beekmantown Lady Eagles enter the second half of the season undefeated thanks to the foot of newly-minted 100-goal scorer Kirsten Villemaire who could, with a decent playoff run, make a charge at the Section VII scoring record of 125 career goals. In case you’re wondering, the state record is a little further away — 234 goals by Molly Petrucci of City Honors in 2010-2015, meaning she started her varsity career as a seventh grader.
The Eagles are followed in Division I by Saranac, NCCS, Plattsburgh High, Peru, AuSable and Saranac Lake.
In boy’s Division I, Peru has only one tie in the non-win column and leads a tight field of contenders in PHS, NCCS, Saranac Lake, Saranac, Beekmantown and AuSable Valley.
For Seton Catholic, the Lady Knights hold onto first place in Division II with a 4-0-2 record in league, while the boy’s team was shutout, 3-0, against Chazy, falling into second place, one loss behind the Eagles.
Saranac continued to lead in the CVAC volleyball standings, with an undefeated match record and a 21-2 game record. Beekmantown (6-1, 19-9) follows, along with Peru (5-2, 18-9). Saranac Lake and PHS are tied for fourth, followed by Lake Placid, AuSable Valley, Northern Adirondack and NCCCS.
GYM AND SWIM
Lauren Gonyo scored a 31.4 overall mark in helping Beekmantown score a gymnastics win last week over Plattsburgh High, winning the bar and floor routines.
Nate Sarnow won the vault while finishing fifth in the all-around, with the Hornets’ Morgan Hughes winning the beam and placing second overall. Madison Baker placed third for PHS, while Frankie Beaird was fourth for the Eagles.
In the pool, it was Plattsburgh High and Peru earning wins over Moriah and AuSable Valley, respectively. Alison Silver and Andie Abdallah each scored two wins for the Hornets while sweeping the relay events.
For Peru, it was a team effort as Madeline Lemza was joined by Sydney Barnett, Sophia Brown, Olivia Barnett, Chelsea Trombley, Emily McClane and Morgan Keable on the top of the podium.