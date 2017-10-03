From the Sidelines: The Burg/North Countryman Sun

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Peru’s Robert Reynolds tries to get through the tackle of PHS’s Jason Moore as the Hornets scored their first win in 40 years against the Indians Sept. 30. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. PHS TOP SEED A lot of history was cleared Saturday afternoon in Peru. With a 29-22 win over the Indians, Plattsburgh High ended a 40-year drought against the Indians and secured the top seed in the Section VII/Class B playoffs as Mitch Senecal threw for 235 passing yards and rushing for three more touchdowns on the ground. Talon Bushey was a big play threat for the Hornets, catching three ball for 117 yards while main target Jason Moore hauling in five catches for 77 yards and a score. For Peru, Ryley O’Connell had 116 yards passing and a score, with main target Robert Reynolds catching four for 71 yards and a score, while Kasen Brennan had 132 yards and two touchdowns. The Hornets now host undefeated Ticonderoga Friday night. The Lady Hornet’s soccer team finished the week with a 4-0 win over Peru as Madeline Woodward, Elisa Rodriguez, Meghan Sullivan and Brina Micheels led the Hornets offensively while Delaney McCormick picked up six saves in the shutout win. In the pool, Meghan Davey (50 free, 100 back) and Avery Kuhn (200 medley, 100 fly) each scored two wins as the Hornets defeated AuSable Valley Sept. 29. The PHS volleyball team ended the first half of the regular season with a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake, with Bridgett Melhorn had 19 assists to lead the team offensively. Hannah Giroux pitched in defensively with 19 digs, while Cassie DiMartino led a balanced attack at the net with four kills. The Hornet’s picked up a win in cross country on the boy’s side and a tiebreaker win over AuSable Valley on the girl’s side. Ian Campbell was the top finisher on the boy’s side in 12th place, while Nora Graves was the top finisher for the girl’s in fourth. × Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Emily Royea of NCCS and Sam Wells of Saranac look to control the ball. SARANAC ALSO EARNS TOP SPOT With a 31-0 win over AuSable Valley, Chiefs also earned themselves the top seed in the Class C playoffs. Luke Maye used his feet to score on a 16 yards play and then on a one yard keeper to give the Chiefs a 12-0 halftime lead. Maye then used the arm for a 16-yard score to Andy LeBeau and a second scoring toss of nine yards to Jake Nolan before Marcus Biasi blocked a punt and returned it for the final score of the game. The Chiefs next play at Peru this Saturday.

The Chiefs boys soccer team scored a 4-1 win over Beekmantown Oct. 2 as Braxton Montville led the Chiefs with two goals. Romell Lewin had the lone goal for Beekmantown, as Evan Dyke made seven saves. The Chiefs continued their strong season on the volleyball court, earning a 3-0 win over Peru. Nikki Donah and Trinity Paquin were stars defensively with 10 and 14 digs, respectively. Maddie Hoeth added five kills as Liz Trubeau had 11 assists in the game. Peru was led by Marie higgins 12 digs and 10 kills, while Olivia Bosquet had 17 assists and Lauryn Clary had 20 digs. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Audrey Roy looks to control the ball for the Chazy Lady Eagles earlier this season. BCS BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN The Eagles got 184 yards and three touchdowns from Cris Arzola Sept. 30 in a 44-14 defeat of Saranac Lake. Jalen Belrose threw for 91 yards and a score in the win. Beekmantown will now host AuSable Valley on Saturday. The Lady Eagles volleyball team swept through Lake Placid, with setters Alexys Hawks (12) and Lizzie Hynes (9) combined for 21 assists in the game. Hawks added four aces, while Kaitlyn Bjelko had eight kills. In cross country, Grant Moravec and Cody Gadway placed second and third as the Eagles scored wins over NCCS, Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga, with the girl’s team also earning the same three wins. Mason Suprenaw finished fifth for the Cougars. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Jake Glicksman runs for the Seton Catholic Knights against Plattsburgh High, Saranac Lake and AuSable Valley last week. For more photos from this meet, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. KNIGHTS ROLLING The Seton Catholic boy’s soccer program started the week strong with a 3-1 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins Oct. 2, as Nate Boule, John Glover and Tobiah Osborne each scored goals and Dawson Pellerin made nine saves. In girl’s soccer, the Lady Knights rebounded from their first loss as Sydney Falb scored the equalizer against the Lady Griffins and both teams ended the game in a 1-1 draw. Leah Walker had 28 saves in the tie. In cross country, Caleb Moore was the top finisher for the Knights in fifth place at the 53rd Annual McQuaid Invitational held at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester. Sofia DeJordy was the top finisher for the girls in the Seeded Varsity A (Small Schools) race finishing in 18th place at 19:19.2. Sister Lea DeJordy followed right behind in 19:19.4. Younger sister, Savannah, was 37th in 19:58.4.