From the Sidelines: The Burg/North Countryman Sun

Photo by Jill Lobdell
Peru’s Robert Reynolds tries to get through the tackle of PHS’s Jason Moore as the Hornets scored their first win in 40 years against the Indians Sept. 30. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
PHS TOP SEED
A lot of history was cleared Saturday afternoon in Peru.
With a 29-22 win over the Indians, Plattsburgh High ended a 40-year drought against the Indians and secured the top seed in the Section VII/Class B playoffs as Mitch Senecal threw for 235 passing yards and rushing for three more touchdowns on the ground.
Talon Bushey was a big play threat for the Hornets, catching three ball for 117 yards while main target Jason Moore hauling in five catches for 77 yards and a score. For Peru, Ryley O’Connell had 116 yards passing and a score, with main target Robert Reynolds catching four for 71 yards and a score, while Kasen Brennan had 132 yards and two touchdowns. The Hornets now host undefeated Ticonderoga Friday night.
The Lady Hornet’s soccer team finished the week with a 4-0 win over Peru as Madeline Woodward, Elisa Rodriguez, Meghan Sullivan and Brina Micheels led the Hornets offensively while Delaney McCormick picked up six saves in the shutout win.
In the pool, Meghan Davey (50 free, 100 back) and Avery Kuhn (200 medley, 100 fly) each scored two wins as the Hornets defeated AuSable Valley Sept. 29.
The PHS volleyball team ended the first half of the regular season with a 3-0 win over Saranac Lake, with Bridgett Melhorn had 19 assists to lead the team offensively. Hannah Giroux pitched in defensively with 19 digs, while Cassie DiMartino led a balanced attack at the net with four kills.
The Hornet’s picked up a win in cross country on the boy’s side and a tiebreaker win over AuSable Valley on the girl’s side. Ian Campbell was the top finisher on the boy’s side in 12th place, while Nora Graves was the top finisher for the girl’s in fourth.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Emily Royea of NCCS and Sam Wells of Saranac look to control the ball.
SARANAC ALSO EARNS TOP SPOT
With a 31-0 win over AuSable Valley, Chiefs also earned themselves the top seed in the Class C playoffs. Luke Maye used his feet to score on a 16 yards play and then on a one yard keeper to give the Chiefs a 12-0 halftime lead. Maye then used the arm for a 16-yard score to Andy LeBeau and a second scoring toss of nine yards to Jake Nolan before Marcus Biasi blocked a punt and returned it for the final score of the game. The Chiefs next play at Peru this Saturday.
The Chiefs boys soccer team scored a 4-1 win over Beekmantown Oct. 2 as Braxton Montville led the Chiefs with two goals. Romell Lewin had the lone goal for Beekmantown, as Evan Dyke made seven saves.
The Chiefs continued their strong season on the volleyball court, earning a 3-0 win over Peru. Nikki Donah and Trinity Paquin were stars defensively with 10 and 14 digs, respectively. Maddie Hoeth added five kills as Liz Trubeau had 11 assists in the game. Peru was led by Marie higgins 12 digs and 10 kills, while Olivia Bosquet had 17 assists and Lauryn Clary had 20 digs.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Audrey Roy looks to control the ball for the Chazy Lady Eagles earlier this season.
BCS BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN
The Eagles got 184 yards and three touchdowns from Cris Arzola Sept. 30 in a 44-14 defeat of Saranac Lake. Jalen Belrose threw for 91 yards and a score in the win. Beekmantown will now host AuSable Valley on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles volleyball team swept through Lake Placid, with setters Alexys Hawks (12) and Lizzie Hynes (9) combined for 21 assists in the game. Hawks added four aces, while Kaitlyn Bjelko had eight kills.
In cross country, Grant Moravec and Cody Gadway placed second and third as the Eagles scored wins over NCCS, Schroon Lake and Ticonderoga, with the girl’s team also earning the same three wins. Mason Suprenaw finished fifth for the Cougars.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Jake Glicksman runs for the Seton Catholic Knights against Plattsburgh High, Saranac Lake and AuSable Valley last week. For more photos from this meet, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
KNIGHTS ROLLING
The Seton Catholic boy’s soccer program started the week strong with a 3-1 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins Oct. 2, as Nate Boule, John Glover and Tobiah Osborne each scored goals and Dawson Pellerin made nine saves.
In girl’s soccer, the Lady Knights rebounded from their first loss as Sydney Falb scored the equalizer against the Lady Griffins and both teams ended the game in a 1-1 draw. Leah Walker had 28 saves in the tie.
In cross country, Caleb Moore was the top finisher for the Knights in fifth place at the 53rd Annual McQuaid Invitational held at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester. Sofia DeJordy was the top finisher for the girls in the Seeded Varsity A (Small Schools) race finishing in 18th place at 19:19.2. Sister Lea DeJordy followed right behind in 19:19.4. Younger sister, Savannah, was 37th in 19:58.4.
Moore and Lea DeJordy also won their meet at Plattsburgh State University, as Jake Glicksman was fourth in the boy’s and Luke Moore sixth. For the girls, Sofia and Savannah help to complete a DeJordy sweep of the podium.
COUGARS UPSET
The Northeastern Clinton boy’s soccer team suffered it’s second league loss of the season, falling 3-2 to Saranac Lake Oct. 2. Rylee Hollister and Chase Ross scored for the Cougars, while Brady Lafountain had five saves.
The Lady Cougars did not suffer the same fate Sept. 29, scoring a 2-1 win over the Lady Red Storm as Bryanna Garrand scored the game-winner for the Cougars and Arleigh Lafountain put the team on the board in the first half.
INDIANS STAY ATOP D-I
Peru kept their unbeaten mark intact Oct. 2 with a 2-0 win over the Plattsburgh High Hornets, as Gabe Nuzzo scored twice and Tyler Robinson made eight saves for the Indians. Adam Darrah made two saves for the Hornets.
On the mats, Delaney Brown kept her all-around streak intact with a combined score of 33.95 to top the podium as Peru defeated Plattsburgh High in gymnastics. Brown won three of the f=our events — vault, bars and floor — while teammate Jenna Swyers won the beam. Rylee Desso and Allie Timmons placed third and fifth for the Indians, while Morgan Hughes and McKenzie Baker placed second and fourth, respectively.
CHAZY TOP WARRIORS
The trip to Willsboro has been a worrisome one for the Chazy boy’s soccer team in the past, but the Eagles were able to cruise to a 5-0 win Oct. 2 with Conner Morse, Hayden King, Nathan Trombly, Tristan Conners and Josiah Bouchard all scoring and Ben Norcross making three saves.
The Lady Eagles were able to score a 4-1 win over Ticonderoga last week, with Kendra Becker scoring two goals while Lindsey Gilmore and Lydia West scored the bookend goals. Abby Gonyo made nine saves in the win.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Katee Brothers of Northern Adriondack scored all four of her team’s goals last week as the Lady Bobcats earned wins over Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport and Seton Catholic, ending the Knights unbeaten season.
LADY BOBCATS ON FIRE
The Nothern Adirondack girl’s soccer team came with a statement over the past week, as Katee Brothers scored the equalizer and game-winner against the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins along with two more goals — the second an overtime game-winner — to hand Seton Catholic it’s first loss in Devision II play this season. The wins were the first two for the Bobcats in Division I play and third overall.
The boy’s team scored a 4-1 win over Division I Beekmantown Sept. 30, with Casper LaBarge, Cody Lambert, Reed Lashway and Brett Juntunen scoring for the Bobcats and Aaron Zucker scoring for Beekmantown.
On the court, the Lady Bobcats volleyball team scored a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton for their second victory of the season. Britt Gilmore scored six aces and four kills to help pace the offense, while Sydney Hunter had 13 digs for NCCS.
More photos from these games are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.