From the Sidelines: The Burg/North Countryman Sun

SWIM WIN FOR INDIANS The Peru duo of Madeline Lemza (116) and Olivia Barrett (103) combined for 219 points as the Indians won the Section VII pentathlon Oct. 6. In the win, Lemza broke a 13-year old record in the 100 back with a time of 1:03.86 (Erica Lindsay set the record at 1:04.08 in 1994). PHS’s Meghan Davey (99) and Avery Kuhn (94) followed, as AuSable Valley’s Allison McCormick (89) was in fifth as the Patriots finished in third place. Khaley Alteri, swimming as the lone Ticonderoga racer, scored 33 points to finish in fourth place on the team total. Moriah’s Lilly Williams scored 11 points for the Vikings, while Adirondack Christian School’s Chloe Hidgson finished with four points. NORTHERN SHOWDOWN The NCCS girl’s soccer team evened up their season series with Northern Adirondack, as Caitlin Houghton scored twice in a 2-1 win over the Bobcats. Brynne Gilmore scored for the Bobcats, who beat the Cougars in the Saranac preseason tournament in a shootout earlier this season. BCS WINS ON GRIDIRON For the Eagles, Cris Arzola was the man of the game, rushing for 261 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-14 win over AuSable Valley Oct. 7. Arzola also pushed his season totla above 1,000 yards on the ground as the Eagles end the regular season with a trip to Saranac Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The Eagles scored the first 41 points of the game, as Christian Moura scored on a pass from Brandon Belrose early in the game and Dylan Hazel scored. Alex Trudeau connected on a 21-yard field goal. The Patriots were led by 115 passing yards by Dalton McDonald and 52 rushing yards by Chance Lapier. In volleyball, the Eagles kept pace with Saranac, scoring a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton as Kaitlyn Bjelko had 11 kills, Alibra Rodriguez added seven with Lizzie Hynes dishing out 14 assists and Alexys Hawks 13. Ketera Poupore had 19 digs for the Cougars to go with three kills and four assists. The Lady Eagles soccer team scored a 3-1 win over Section X’s Potsdam last week, with Avery Durgan scoring twice and Anna Drapeau adding a third. Kelsey Baker made four saves in the win.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Saranac’s Jake Nolan pulls in a touchdown pass against Peru last week as the Chiefs improved to 4-2 on the season. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. HORNETS, CHIEFS AND MORE The Hornets looked to keep pace with Peru in boy’s soccer, scoring a 5-0 win over Beekmantown Friday as Sabour Tidjani scored two goals with Andrew Fullmer, Jacob Brandmeier and Ryan Kavanaugh also scoring. Adam Darrah made two saves in the win, while Evan Dyke made 12. In the girl’s matchup, Avery Durgan and Kirsten Villemaire each scored two goals as the Lady Eagles posted a 5-0 win over PHS, with Olivia Scott adding a goal and Kelsey Baker making nine saves. Delaney McCormick made 15 saves for the Hornets. The Saranac boy’s team scored a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley, as Rory Patterson, Shayne O’Neill and Logan Fournia all scored and Keegan Eick had four saves. Ryan Thomas made eight saves for the Patriots. The PHS boy’s team also opened some space between themselves and Northeastern Clinton and Andrew Fullmer scored and a second goal was deemed an own goal in a 2-0 win over the Cougars. Adam Darrah made four saves in the win, while Brady LaFountain made nine saves. The Lady Hornets were able to rally in the fifth game of their volleyball match against Lake Placid for a 3-2 win after winning the first two games and dropping the next duo, Bridget Melhorn controlled the offensive attack for the Hornets with 23 assists and 10 aces from the service line, while Hannah Giroux was a defensive star with 24 digs. Gianna DeJesus and Elisa Megarr were the beneficiaries of Melhorn’s passing, recording seven and five kills, respectively. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Chazy’s Abby Gonyo comes out for a save against the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins last week. The tow teams tied, 3-3, through 100 minutes of play. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. CHAZY TOPS D POLL The Chazy boy’s soccer team, newly minted as the top team in Class D by the sportswriter’s association, took round two of their non-league contests between Keene Saturday, as Joosh McCauley, Conner Norse and Alex Chapman scored. Az Finsterer made three saves for the Beavers, whose only two losses have came against the Eagles. The Eagles also scored a 3-0 win over the Griffins, with Heath Lucas, Justin Collins and Bryan McAfee scoring and Ben Norcross making two saves, while Carter Smith made 10 saves. Meanwhile, the Beavers continued to stay undefeated in Division III play, scoring a 6-1 win over Johnsburg as Lucas Isham scored three goals and Miles Warner added a pair. Jacobo Ostos also scored for the Beavers, while Az Finsterer made two saves. Seamus Tomb scored the lone goal for the Jaguars.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Mitch Sencal drops back into the pocket for Plattsburgh High School in last week’s game against Ticonderoga. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. HORNETS FALL IN FOOTBALL, WIN IN GYMNASTICS The Ticonderoga varsity football team continued their dominance over the CVAC this past week as the team scored a 35-0 win over Class B leaders Plattsburgh High Oct. 6. With the win, the Sentinels claimed their third straight CVAC overall championship in as many years. Evan Graney and Trevor Parent each scored twice for the Sentinels, with Graney running for 160 rushing yards and Parent 146. Hayden Scuderi also scored a touchdown and ran for 75 yards, with Graney throwing for 48 yards, all three completions going the way of Russ Gallo III. For the Hornets, Mitch Senecal threw for 87 yards, while the Sentinels held them to 150 yards of total offense. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdel Lauren Gonyo won the all-around title for the Eagles when Beekmantown visited PHS last Friday. The Hornets won the team matchup by less than three points. More photos from this meet can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. By less than three points, the PHS gymnastics team scored a win over Beekmantown last Friday with Morgan Hughes scoring a win on the floor on her way to a second place all-around finish and Madison Baker winning the bars and beam en route to a third place all-around spot. Lauren Gonyo of Beekmantown was the top all-around finisher for the Eagles while winning the vault. INDIANS UNBLEMISHED The Peru boy’s soccer team kept their unbeaten streak alive in Division I this past Friday as Noah Lederman scored the lone goal of the game to defeat Saranac, 1-0. Tyler Robinson recorded the shutout with seven saves while Saranac keeper Cameron Duffield made two saves, The Indians also defeated Saranac Lake by a 1-0 score earlier in the week, with a very familiar line as Lederman scored the goal and Robinson made five saves. Rhett Dawson made nine saves for the Red Storm. The Lady Chiefs scored a win over the Lady Indians a day prior, also in a 1-0 game as Skye O’Connell scored with five seconds left in regulation. Peyton Couture made 15 saves in the win while Dakota Mousseau made nine saves. The Lady Indians scored a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley on the volleyball court, as Olivia Bousquet had 22 assists and Isabel Martin had seven kills and Marie Higgins five. Taylor Mattila had four aces in the loss for AVCS.