From the Sidelines: The Burg/North Countryman Sun

This week, the postseason begins for local teams in soccer and football, while the volleyball, swimming, gymnastics and cross country seasons race to the finish line of sectional and state events.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Beekmantown’s Domminic Bordeaux and Saranac’s James Conway square off in the regular season finale for both teams last Saturday. The Eagles will host Peru in the Class B semifinals next Saturday, while the Chiefs earned the top seed in the Class C playoffs and will face Governour on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

The Class B semifinals take place this weekend as Beekmantown (4-3) will host Peru (1-6) in the lone semifinal Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m.

The Eagles enter the game with the lone 1,000-yard rusher in the regular season, as Cris Arzola ran for almost 1,100 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, the most of the year for any back and second only to Peru’s Ryley O’Connell, who threw for 17 scores and just over 1,600 yards.

Braden Belrose has taken over at quarterback for the Eagles and has thrown for 300 yards and a trio of touchdown passes, while Kasen Brenan has led the Indians with 440 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Peru receiver Austin Carpenter topped the CVAC with 45 receptions for 750 yards and nine touchdowns.

The winner of this game will face top seed Plattsburgh High (4-3) on Saturday, Oct. 28, at AuSable Valley High School for the Class B title. The Hornets will travel to Potsdam this week to play Ogdensburg Free Academy Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Double-threat Mitch Senecal leads the Hornets in passing (850) and rushing (350), while Ian Detulleo (230) and Talon Bushey (225) being the top targets for Senecal. Detulleo also leads the CVAC in interceptions with five.

For Saranac (4-3), the Chiefs will play a crossover game this week against Gouverneur at home Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. They will face the winner of the AuSable Valley — Saranac Lake game next Saturday for the Class C title. Luke Maye finished second in the CVAC for passing yards with 1,215 to go along with 10 touchdowns, while Jake Nolan was the top target with 23 catches for 515 yards and seven scoring plays.

GIRLS SOCCER

The Class B playoffs began Tuesday as the fifth seed Peru Lady Indians traveled to Northeastern Clinton to face the Lady Cougars. The winner faces the top seed and only team in Section VII to finish the regular season undefeated in Beekmantown in the Class B semifinals Friday, Oct. 20, at Chazy in a 5 p.m. kickoff. The second semifinal, kicking off at 7 p.m., has third seed Plattsburgh High and second seed Saranac facing off in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal round, The Class B title game will be played at 5 p.m. in Chazy on Friday, Oct. 27.