From the Sidelines: The Burg/North Countryman Sun

This week, the postseason begins for local teams in soccer and football, while the volleyball, swimming, gymnastics and cross country seasons race to the finish line of sectional and state events.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Beekmantown’s Domminic Bordeaux and Saranac’s James Conway square off in the regular season finale for both teams last Saturday. The Eagles will host Peru in the Class B semifinals next Saturday, while the Chiefs earned the top seed in the Class C playoffs and will face Governour on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
The Class B semifinals take place this weekend as Beekmantown (4-3) will host Peru (1-6) in the lone semifinal Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m.
The Eagles enter the game with the lone 1,000-yard rusher in the regular season, as Cris Arzola ran for almost 1,100 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, the most of the year for any back and second only to Peru’s Ryley O’Connell, who threw for 17 scores and just over 1,600 yards.
Braden Belrose has taken over at quarterback for the Eagles and has thrown for 300 yards and a trio of touchdown passes, while Kasen Brenan has led the Indians with 440 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Peru receiver Austin Carpenter topped the CVAC with 45 receptions for 750 yards and nine touchdowns.
The winner of this game will face top seed Plattsburgh High (4-3) on Saturday, Oct. 28, at AuSable Valley High School for the Class B title. The Hornets will travel to Potsdam this week to play Ogdensburg Free Academy Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Double-threat Mitch Senecal leads the Hornets in passing (850) and rushing (350), while Ian Detulleo (230) and Talon Bushey (225) being the top targets for Senecal. Detulleo also leads the CVAC in interceptions with five.
For Saranac (4-3), the Chiefs will play a crossover game this week against Gouverneur at home Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m. They will face the winner of the AuSable Valley — Saranac Lake game next Saturday for the Class C title. Luke Maye finished second in the CVAC for passing yards with 1,215 to go along with 10 touchdowns, while Jake Nolan was the top target with 23 catches for 515 yards and seven scoring plays.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Class B playoffs began Tuesday as the fifth seed Peru Lady Indians traveled to Northeastern Clinton to face the Lady Cougars. The winner faces the top seed and only team in Section VII to finish the regular season undefeated in Beekmantown in the Class B semifinals Friday, Oct. 20, at Chazy in a 5 p.m. kickoff. The second semifinal, kicking off at 7 p.m., has third seed Plattsburgh High and second seed Saranac facing off in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal round, The Class B title game will be played at 5 p.m. in Chazy on Friday, Oct. 27.
In Class C, top seed Seton Catholic will play at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, against the winner of the AuSable Valley and Saranac Lake quarterfinal at Saranac Central School. The second semifinal will see third seed Northern Adirondack play second seed Ticonderoga at 7 p.m., with the winners playing Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5 p.m. in Saranac for the C title.
The Chazy Lady Eagles earned the top seed in the Class D playoffs, as the defending champs will take on the winner of the Keene and Willsboro game Thursday, Oct. 19. If they advance, the Class D semifinal against either EL/W or Johnsburg would take place Monday, Oct. 23, with the Class D final set for noon Saturday, Oct. 28, at PHS.
BOYS SOCCER
Oct, 18 saw the beginning of the Class B playoffs as fourth seed Northeastern Clinton hosted fifth seed Beekmantown. The winner will play top seed Peru in the Oct. 21 Class B semifinals, to be held at Chazy with a 5 p.m. start. The 7 p.m. semifinal on the same day will have third seed Saranac playing second seed PHS, with the winners returning to George Brendler Field to decide the Class B champion Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
In the Class C semifinals, top seed Seton Catholic will play the winner of the Saranac Lake and AuSable Valley quarterfinal game Monday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m. at Saranac. The other semifinal that day will be second seed Northern Adirondack and third seed Saranac Lake at 7 p.m. The two winners will play for the Class C title Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Saranac.
The top-ranked Chazy boys varsity team will receive a bye in the quarterfinal round of the Class D playoffs, hosting the winner of the quarterfinal game between Johnsburg and Crown Point Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Chazy with a 6 p.m. start. The semifinal winners will play for the Class D title Saturday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m. at Plattsburgh High.
CROSS COUNTRY
Several Seton Catholic runners competed at the 36th Annual Burnt Hills Invitational held at Saratoga State Park. Sophomore Lea DeJordy had the highest finish of the day for the Knights with a time of 19:56 placing her seventh. Savannah DeJordy ran the course in 20:48 for 17th place and Sofia DeJordy ran in 20:56 for 21st place. Eighth grader Audrie Bilow was the next Seton finisher in 22:42 for 64th place. On the boy’s side, Jake Glicksman was Seton’s highest finisher in 15th place in a time of 16:55. Luke Moore was 50th in 18:14.
Heading into the final two meets of the regular season, Peru leads the girl’s standings at 16-0, followed by Saranac, Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh High. Peru sits in second place in the boy’s standings, trailing Saranac Lake and followed by Lake Placid, Saranac and the Emus.
Cross country teams will compete in the CVAC meet Friday, Oct. 27, followed by the Section VII meet at Cobble Hill Golf Course Friday, Nov. 3.
SWIMMING
Madeline Lemza and Olivia Barnett continue to lead the Peru swimmers as thy scored a win over AuSable Valley last week. Chelsea Trombley, Ashlyn Bola, Sydney Barnett and Giulia Mulligan also scored wins for the Indians.
The girls swim teams compete in the Section VII finals in the AuSable Valley Middle/High School pool Thursday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Peru’s Delaney Brown continued to soar in CVAC gymnastics, earning another all-around title against the Eagles from Beekmantown last week.
GYMNASTICS
Delaney Brown swept through the four disciplines and earned the all-around title with a score of 35.4 as the Lady Indians defeated Beekmantown last week. Nate Sarnow placed second in the all-around for the Eagles, while Rylee Desso finished out the podium for the Eagles.
The Section VII gymnastics finals will take place Nov. 11.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Peru’s Isabel Martin attempts a kill against Lake Placid Monday. The Indians defeated the Lady Blue Bombers in four games.
VOLLEYBALL
Things got interesting in Class B volleyball as Beekmantown defeated Saranac, 3-0, giving the Chiefs their first loss of the season. The Chiefs lead the league at 11-1, while Beekmantown follows at 10-1 and Peru at 8-3. Plattsburgh High also has a winning record at 7-5.