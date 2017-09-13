From the sidelines - The North Countryman Sun

× Northeastern Clinton’s Patrick Polniaszek chases down the ball against Seton Catholic in their tournament championship game Sept. 1. The Cougars scored a tie against Peru this week, leveling the teams at the top of the Class B rankings. Photo by Jill and Keith Lobdell

Highlights

One week into the 2017 fall sports season and once again, the two most northern teams in Section VII are showing they are forces to be reckoned with once again.

The Northeastern Clinton boy’s team started the year winning their annual tournament and opened Division I play with a 4-0 win over Beekmantown as Nicholas LaDue had two goals and Brady LaFountain made six saves. In their second game, the Cougars and Peru Indians played to a 1-1 tie, with Rylee Hollister scoring the lone goal and LaFountain making five saves to preserve the point, leaving the second meeting of the season between these teams Sept. 28 one that could determine the top seek in the Class B playoffs.

In Chazy meanwhile, the Eagles rebounded from their championship game loss in the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament to score a 3-0 win over Lake Placid. Alex Chapman and Bryan McAfee each scored a goal and offered an assist in the game, while Justin Collins scored the third goal and Ben Norcross finished with nine saves

× Chazy midfielder Kendra Becker seeks to chase down the ball, along with Keene’s Kim Doan, in the opening round of the Chazy girl’s soccer tournament Aug. 30. The Eagles earned their first win of the Divsion II season with a 6-3 score against Keene in a rematch of the 2016 Class D final. Photo by Jill and Keith Lobdell

LADY EAGLES SOAR ON PITCH, COURT

The Beekmantown girl’s soccer and volleyball programs are also on track for another set of strong seasons, as both have started strong in Northern Soccer League and CVAC action.

Kiersten Villemarire scored eight goals and added six assists as the Eagles scored wins of 5-4 over Northeastern Clinton (Brinley Lafountain and Emily Royea had a goal and assist each), 9-0 over AuSable Valley and 6-0 over Peru. With that, Villemaire is now 10 goals shy of the 100-goal mark for her stellar career while showing she can find her teammates, making the Eagles offense even more powerful as Avery Durgan has added five goals over the same period of time.

The Lady Eagles also scored a pair of 3-0 wins on the volleyball court, extending their set winning streak to 57. The Eagles scored a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack, as Hannah LaFountain had 19 digs while Alexis Kerr had seven digs for NAC. In their other game, a 3-0 win over Northeastern Clinton, LaFountain had 19 digs and Courtney Macey had 10 kills while Katera Poupore had six assists for NCCS.