From the sidelines - The North Countryman Sun

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Chazy’s Olivia McLennan looks to control the ball against Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Ellie Storey in a Division II showdown last week, which the Eagles won, 1-0. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

EAGLES ROLL ON

The Chazy varsity soccer programs came through the past week unscathed, as the boy’s team won a trio of games and the girls earned wins in two Division II contests.

The boys ended the week with a 3-2, overtime win over Ogdensburg as Josh McCauley scored two goals and Hayden King scored the golden goal in overtime. The team also scored a 4-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (McCauley again scoring twice) and a 6-0 win over Willsboro, as Bryan McAfee and Tristin Conners each scored two goals.

The Lady Eagles scored a 1-0 win against the Lady Griffins this week, with Natalie Pombrio scoring early and Abby Gonyo recording nine saves in the win. They also scored a 6-4 win over Ticonderoga, as Pombrio recorded a hat trick and Emily Moah added two goals.

SOCCER ROUNDUP

The week ended with a Division II upset, as the Willsboro boy’s team scored a 3-0 win over Northern Adirondack, with Lucas Smart making five saves in the loss. Meanwhile, the Lady Bobcats scored a 3-0 win over AuSable Valley, as Avery Lambert had a goal and two assists. However, the team dropped a 3-2 contest against Moriah, with Brynne Gilmore and Emily Peryea each scoring for the Bobcats.

The Northeastern Clinton girl’s team scored one point in Division I with a 2-2 tie against Plattsburgh High School (PHS), with Kya McComb and Emily Royea each scoring for the Cougars. They also scored an 8-0 win over Saranac Lake as Aislyn McDonough led with two goals scored.

For the Cougars boy’s team, Brady LaFountain made 17 saves, but it was not enough as PHS scored a 3-0 win, while Chase Ross scored the lone goal of the game for the Cougars in a 1-1 tie against Saranac Lake.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Alexis Kerr sets the ball for Northern Adirondack as Mara Ryan and Alexis LaFave look to back her up in the Saranac Volleyball Tournament Sept. 16. More photos from this event can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

STREAK SANPPED

The Northern Adirondack varsity volleyball team snapped their streak of winless games last week, winning a pair of games before falling to AuSable Valley in the fifth game, 3-2. Britt Gilmore had 15 digs, seven aces and four kills for the Bobcats, while Cora Barnaby added 11 aces and four kills. Gilmore also recorded four kills and four aces in a 3-0 loss to PHS earlier in the week.

For the Cougars, Sydney Hunter had seven kills in a 3-0 loss to Saranac, while adding 16 digs in a 3-0 loss to PHS.