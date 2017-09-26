From the Sidelines: The North Countryman Sun

HOT MIDSEASON

When the NYSPHSAA put the extreme heat rules into place, I don’t think it ever had late September in mind.

Yet, that’s where we were at the beginning of this week, with practices and games canceled because of extremely high “real feel” temperatures that soared near triple digits. Some games went on, but had water breaks midway through each half in order to ensure student-athletes were properly hydrated throughout the contests.

× Northern Adirondack’s Britt Gilmore helped lead the Bobcats to their first CVAC conference win this season. Photo by Jill Lobdell

NAC ENDING ANOTHER STREAK

The Northern Adirondack varsity volleyball team ended a drought when it came to games last week. This week, their match losing streak also came to an end.

Against Lake Placid Monday, the Bobcats won the first two games before being forced to a fifth against Lake Placid, where they outscored the Blue Bombers 25-17 to win their first CVAC match.

Britt Gilmore kept the ball bouncing for the Bobcats, with 17 digs on the defensive end and nine aces to go with four kills on offense. Chloe Smith had eight aces, while also registering a quartet of kills.

The win pushed the Bobcats one game ahead of Northeastern Clinton, who entered the week with a 3-0 loss to Peru prior to the Cougars and Bobcats getting together for the first half finale.

Katera Poupore had five assists for the Cougars, while Sydney Hunter had eight digs on defense.

CLASS D SHOWDOWN

The Chazy varsity boy’s soccer team took control of both Division II and Class D standings this week, scoring a 3-0 win over Seton Catholic and a 4-0 over Keene on back-to-back days.

Josh McCauley, Bryan McAfee, Nathan Trombly and Tristan Conners all scored for the Eagles against Keene, handing the Beavers their first loss of the season. McCauley was joined by Heath Lucas and Hayden King in scoring goals against Seton Catholic, handing them their first loss in Division II for the season.

The Chazy girls are holding at second place in the Division II standings behind Northern Adirondack, but have recorded wins over all other Class D teams they have played this season, opening the second half with a 4-1 win over Lake Placid with Natalie Pombrio scoring twice and assisting on goals by Lydia West and Olivia McLennon.