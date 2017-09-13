From the Sidelines - The Times of Ti Sun

The Ticonderoga football team warms up prior to their 44-0 win over AuSable Valley. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Week five cannot get here fast enough.
Seriously, can we just fast forward through the next two weeks and get to Friday, Sept. 29, around 7:15 p.m. at Sentinel Field in Ticonderoga?
That’s what we are waiting for, the eighth ranked Sentinels and the 11th ranked Vikings in round one of what could be an epic Class D twin bill, with the first Sept. 29 and the second, the one that means the most, Oct. 27 at AuSable Valley High School.
Both the Sentinels (2-0) and Vikings (2-0) have looked extremely impressive in their first two games. This week, Evan Graney threw three passes the entire game. Their result: 43 yard score to Michael Dushane, 11-yard scoring pass to Jevyn Granger and 9-yard scoring pass to Granger.
Graney also led the team in rushing with 99 yards and a score, while Trevor Parent had 83 yards and Hayden Scuderi 66 yards and a score. The team defense also held the AVCS Patriots to 75 yards of offense in a 44-0 win.
For the Vikings, Connor Anderson ran for 117 yards and two scores as they defeated Plattsburgh High 31-8. Anderson led a rushing attack which also had Dewey Snyder running for 69 yards, while Matt Pelkey and Jerin Sargent each ran for 59 yards and a score. The Vikings held PHS to 126 yards total.
This week, the Sentinels will host Class C leader Saranac (2-0) Friday night, as up the road at Linney Field, the Vikings will host Beekmantown (1-1), who scored an overtime win over Peru last week.
PANTHERS START STRONG
The Crown Point girl’s soccer team started their Division III season with a pair of wins, defeating Willsboro 6-1 and Johnsburg 4-2.
Torrie Vradenburg made a named for herself over the first week of the regular season, scoring five goals over the span of the two games. Swade Potter added two goals, while go-to striker Kayli Stone added one. Hannah Palmer made 22 saves over the first two games to keep the opponents at bay.
As for the boy’s team, The Panthers started the week with a hard-fought, 1-0 loss against Division II’s Willsboro before scoring a 1-0 win over JOhnsburg. Hunter Pertak scored the lone goal of the week for the Panthers, earning them three points in the Division III standings.
SCHROON SPLITS WITH WILLSBORO
The same was true for the Wildcats boy’s soccer team, who fell to the Warriors, 3-0, before scoring a 10-1 win against Indian Lake/Long Lake.
Harrison Gereau made 12 saves in the Willsboro game, while scoring a goal and getting some time in the field against the Orange, where Andrew Pelkey recorded a hat trick in the win.
For the Lady Wildcats, it was a 4-0 victory over the Lady Warriors of Willsboro as Danielle Ramirez scored a hat trick, Sam Grey added a goal and Alora Bearor had six saves for the shutout.
RIVALRY GAME, THEN LOSES
The battle between Moriah and Ticonderoga on the pitch had its first round last week, with the Lady Vikings scoring a 2-0 win over the Lady Sentinels. Maddie Olcott led the way with both goals, one on a McKenzie Sprague assist, while Sam Hayes had nine saves in the shutout.
Both teams went on the lose their next game, with the Sentinels falling, 3-1, against Lake Placid as Summer Snyder scored the lone goal of the game. In the rematch of last year’s Class D title game, it was the Chazy Lady Eagles in a 6-3 shootout win over the Vikings, while Olcott scored all three goals for her team.
Logan VanBuren finished fourth at the EKMW hosted meet last week, leading the Emus in the race. He also placed ninth in the Section VII Invitational. For more photos from this meet, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
ON THE RUN
The Sentinels, Emus and Wildcats all opened their CVAC running season at Camp Dudley last week, as the Emu boys posted a 4-1 record, Emu girls a 2-3 record, Ti boys a 2-1 record, Ti girls a 1-4 record, Schroon boys a 1-4 record and Schroon girls going 0-5.
Sierra Stacy led the girls as the Ti runner finished sixth overall, followed by EKMW’s LeAnna Costin in 12th. Logan VanBuren placed fourth for EKMW, while Ben Wisser placed eighth for Schroon Lake and Caleb Pike finished 15th for Ticonderoga.
At the Section VII Invitational Sept. 9, Costin again led the Emus with a time of 22:54, while Shelbie Rice of Schroon Lake ran the course in 30:06.
In the boy’s meet, VanBuren’s 17:33 time was good for ninth place, while Wisser placed 24th in a time of 18:16.