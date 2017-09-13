From the Sidelines - The Times of Ti Sun

× The Ticonderoga football team warms up prior to their 44-0 win over AuSable Valley. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Week five cannot get here fast enough.

Seriously, can we just fast forward through the next two weeks and get to Friday, Sept. 29, around 7:15 p.m. at Sentinel Field in Ticonderoga?

That’s what we are waiting for, the eighth ranked Sentinels and the 11th ranked Vikings in round one of what could be an epic Class D twin bill, with the first Sept. 29 and the second, the one that means the most, Oct. 27 at AuSable Valley High School.

Both the Sentinels (2-0) and Vikings (2-0) have looked extremely impressive in their first two games. This week, Evan Graney threw three passes the entire game. Their result: 43 yard score to Michael Dushane, 11-yard scoring pass to Jevyn Granger and 9-yard scoring pass to Granger.

Graney also led the team in rushing with 99 yards and a score, while Trevor Parent had 83 yards and Hayden Scuderi 66 yards and a score. The team defense also held the AVCS Patriots to 75 yards of offense in a 44-0 win.

For the Vikings, Connor Anderson ran for 117 yards and two scores as they defeated Plattsburgh High 31-8. Anderson led a rushing attack which also had Dewey Snyder running for 69 yards, while Matt Pelkey and Jerin Sargent each ran for 59 yards and a score. The Vikings held PHS to 126 yards total.

This week, the Sentinels will host Class C leader Saranac (2-0) Friday night, as up the road at Linney Field, the Vikings will host Beekmantown (1-1), who scored an overtime win over Peru last week.

PANTHERS START STRONG

The Crown Point girl’s soccer team started their Division III season with a pair of wins, defeating Willsboro 6-1 and Johnsburg 4-2.

Torrie Vradenburg made a named for herself over the first week of the regular season, scoring five goals over the span of the two games. Swade Potter added two goals, while go-to striker Kayli Stone added one. Hannah Palmer made 22 saves over the first two games to keep the opponents at bay.

As for the boy’s team, The Panthers started the week with a hard-fought, 1-0 loss against Division II’s Willsboro before scoring a 1-0 win over JOhnsburg. Hunter Pertak scored the lone goal of the week for the Panthers, earning them three points in the Division III standings.