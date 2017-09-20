From the Sidelines - The Times of Ti Sun

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Moriah’s Dylan Trombley gives a stiff arm to a Beekmantown defender as the Vikings scored a 50-7 win over the Eagles last week. For more pictures from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

One more week...

While both Scott Nephew and Don Tesar are making sure this week does not become a trap game for the Ticonderoga Sentinels and Moriah Vikings, respectively, that does not mean we are not going to sneak a peak into week five.

The seventh-ranked Sentinels and 11th ranked Vikings both come off of convincing wins last weekend, with Ticonderoga scoring a 56-21 win in a game not as close as the score indicates. The Sentinels were up, 34-0, with over three minutes left in the first quarter. They were averaging not four yards a play, but FOUR POINTS A PLAY! It was a mismatch from the word go as Hayden Scuderi had 170 yards and two scores, Jevyn Granger 57 rushing yards and two more touchdowns, and Evan Graney throwing for 90 yards on two completions and one touchdown.

The same thing happened at Linney, where it took Dylan Trombley only six completions to rack up 197 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-7 win over Beekmantown. Connor Anderson added 76 yards and a score, while Dewey Snyder accounted for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Both teams are away this week, as Moriah heads to Saranac and the Sentinels go to Saranac Lake. If both teams take care of business, it will be a battle of 4-0 football teams under the lights of Sentinel Field Friday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., in one of the best rivalry games in all of the state.

VIKINGS ATOP SOCCER STANDINGS

With a 2-2 tie against Seton Catholic and a Chazy bye Sept. 18, the Lady Vikings took the lead in the Division II soccer standings by one point over the Eagles, who beat them earlier in the year. Madison Olcott and Juliette Baker each scored for the Vikings, while Olcott, Hailey Crossman and Stephania Zelinski scored in a 3-2 win over Northern Adirondack last week. Earlier in the week, Olcott scored twice and Crossman scored the game-winner as the Vikings defeated Lake Placid, 4-3.

In the Lady Eagles only game of the week, they scored a 6-4 win over the Lady Sentinels, with Grace Montville recording a hat trick. The Lady Sentinels also suffered a 2-0 loss to Seton Catholic as Aubrey Smith made 26 saves.