From the Sidelines: The Times of Ti Sun

Hayden Scuderi, Evan Graney and Trevor Parent line up before the snap during a home game at Sentinel Field. The Sentinels return home this Friday to face the Moriah Vikings in a regular season rivalry renewal.

IT'S HERE. IT'S HERE!

Friday night, Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m. The rivalry game is on.

Two of the top 10 teams in Class D football will battle for bragging rights in the regular season showdown of the 10th-ranked Moriah Vikings and seventh-ranked Ticonderoga Sentinels, both 4-0 heading into the game.

This will be the first Sun Community News Facebook Live game of the season, after bringing fans portions of games throughout the first half of the season.

Back to the game. The Sentinels and Vikings have destroyed all others in their path through the first four weeks of the season, with the Sentinels outscoring opponents 160-41 and the Vikings holding a 157-47 edge. In fact, they are the only two teams in the positive when it comes to scoring margin.

While you may be seeking some great nugget of wisdom in figuring out who is going to win, this game will come down to the same thing it comes down to anytime these two teams face off — who will control the line.

Connor Anderson of Moriah is the third leading rusher in the CVAC, leading the Vikings on the ground. Meanwhile, it is the committee of Ticonderoga runners in Hayden Scuderi, Trevor Parent, Evan Graney and fullback Jevyn Granger who balance out the load, with the first three all ranked in the top 10 of league runners.

When it comes to the air, Moriah holds the advantage with the duo of Dylan Trombley under center and Jerin Sargent catching, but anyone who has covered this team on a game-by-game basis (like myself — and ONLY myself) over the past three seasons knows Evan Graney can be a throwing quarterback when needed.

In the end, this going to be a great game.

Meanwhile, on the same field, the Sentinels hosted the Moriah girl’s soccer team in their second meeting of the Division II regular season — one of the few games played Sept. 25 due to extreme weather conditions affecting the area.

The game was excellent, with Ticonderoga getting the better chances in the first half and Moriah controlling more of the play in the second.