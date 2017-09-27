From the Sidelines: The Times of Ti Sun

Photo by Jill Lobdell
Hayden Scuderi, Evan Graney and Trevor Parent line up before the snap during a home game at Sentinel Field. The Sentinels return home this Friday to face the Moriah Vikings in a regular season rivalry renewal.
IT'S HERE. IT'S HERE!
Friday night, Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m. The rivalry game is on.
Two of the top 10 teams in Class D football will battle for bragging rights in the regular season showdown of the 10th-ranked Moriah Vikings and seventh-ranked Ticonderoga Sentinels, both 4-0 heading into the game.
This will be the first Sun Community News Facebook Live game of the season, after bringing fans portions of games throughout the first half of the season.
Back to the game. The Sentinels and Vikings have destroyed all others in their path through the first four weeks of the season, with the Sentinels outscoring opponents 160-41 and the Vikings holding a 157-47 edge. In fact, they are the only two teams in the positive when it comes to scoring margin.
While you may be seeking some great nugget of wisdom in figuring out who is going to win, this game will come down to the same thing it comes down to anytime these two teams face off — who will control the line.
Connor Anderson of Moriah is the third leading rusher in the CVAC, leading the Vikings on the ground. Meanwhile, it is the committee of Ticonderoga runners in Hayden Scuderi, Trevor Parent, Evan Graney and fullback Jevyn Granger who balance out the load, with the first three all ranked in the top 10 of league runners.
When it comes to the air, Moriah holds the advantage with the duo of Dylan Trombley under center and Jerin Sargent catching, but anyone who has covered this team on a game-by-game basis (like myself — and ONLY myself) over the past three seasons knows Evan Graney can be a throwing quarterback when needed.
In the end, this going to be a great game.
RIVALRY PREVIEW
Meanwhile, on the same field, the Sentinels hosted the Moriah girl’s soccer team in their second meeting of the Division II regular season — one of the few games played Sept. 25 due to extreme weather conditions affecting the area.
The game was excellent, with Ticonderoga getting the better chances in the first half and Moriah controlling more of the play in the second.
The Vikings got on the board first as Maddie Olcott scored on a scramble in front of the net. The Sentinels countered, as a cross from Emily Pike led to a Summer Snyder shot on net, which was deflected by Sam Hayes out into the penalty box, where Svannah LaCourse was in position to follow with a shot that found the back of the net.
The Viking scored the 2-1 win when a clearance attempt by Aubrey Smith found the foot of Stephania Zelinski, who settled the ball and shot from about 30 yards away, putting the ball over Smith’s head and into the back of the net.
Last week, both teams suffered a loss at the hands of the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins, with Moriah falling, 2-0, and Ticonderoga on the short end of a 5-0 score.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Schroon Lake’s Harley Macri gets ready to throw in the soccer ball while, behind, coach MaryLou Shaughnessy instructs her team during their home game against Indian Lake/Long Lake. More photos from this game are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
D-III GIRLS SOCCER
The Crown Point girl’s soccer team played level with the Keene girl’s last week, with Swade Potter scoring both goals for the Panthers in a 2-2 tie, looking like the two teams were heading for a first half tie atop the standings.
However, the Schroon Lake Lady Wildcats scored a 3-1 upset of the Beavers, rallying from a 1-0 deficit as Grace Higgens scored the equalizer and Lily Slyman the game-winner, while Malena Gereau added an insurance marker late in the game.
Entering the second half of the season, Crown Point holds a three point lead over Keene and four point leads over Johnsburg and Schroon Lake for the Division-III title.
ON THE BOYS SIDE
The Wildcats were able to get goals from Gabe Gratto and Andrew Pelkey to start the second half of their game against Division III leader Keene, but did not have an answer for the Beavers offense as Keene scored a 10-2 win.
Crown Point suffered a similar fate against the Beavers, falling 6-0 as Jacob Norton made 12 saves for the Panthers.
ON THE RUN
While the Ticonderoga cross country teams were unable to score any wins in their home meet at Fort Ticonderoga running against power teams in Saranac Lake and Saranac, Caleb Pike continued a strong season with a 10th place finish for the Sentinels, while Schroon Lake’s Ben Wisser placed fourth. Wisser and Pike were the only two runners in the top 15 not to be from the two powerhouse programs on the Red Storm and Chiefs.
In the girls meet, Sierra Stacey placed eighth for the Sentinels, who also dropped contests to Saranac and Saranac Lake.
IN THE POOL
The Vikings were unable to come away with a team win against perennial Section VII power PHS is swimming this past Monday, but Lily Williams scored a win for her team in the 100 fly.