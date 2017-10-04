From the Sidelines: The Times of Ti Sun

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Connor Anderson of Moriah gets wrapped up by Ticonderoga’s Amos Cooke in the rivalry game between the two schools Sept. 29. More photos from this game are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com, and the Facebook Live stream is still available at the Sun Community News Facebook page.

RIVALRY GAME THRILLER

In round one, the rivalry between Moriah and Ticonderoga was everything you could have wanted, as the Vikings jumped out to a lead, the Sentinels responded with 20 straight points, the Vikings score a touchdown and make an impressive goal line stand to give themselves one more chance before falling to Ticonderoga, 20-16.

Ticonderoga went back to an old friend in the second half, pulling the read-option out of the playbook to great effect. Evan Graney ran for 120 yards and one touchdown in the second half after being limited to just two yards in the first. Trevor Parent added 82 yards while Hayden Scuderi ran for 79 yards and a score. Graney threw just three passes, connecting on two for three yards with a scoring strike to Russ Gallo, who caught both passes completed.

Gallo was called on to replace the injured Jevyn Granger, who went down with a leg issue early in the game. Along with catching the touchdown pass, Gallo made a key interception in the second half.

“I just play my game and do what I can for the team,” Gallo said. “We all work hard.”

“Russ is a kid that does a lot of things for us that do not show up in the scorebook, but he is a big part of this team,” coach Scott Nephew said. “He got a chance and made a big interception for us and caught the touchdown pass.”

It was reminiscent of two years ago, when Scuderi replaced an injured Caleb Munson and made huge plays on the defensive side of the ball to help the Sentinels get to the Carrier Dome.

On the Moriah side of the ball, Connor Anderson had a strong game, rushing for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Matt Pelkey scored another on 36 yards. Dylan Trombley was limited to 75 passing yards and two interceptions, with the second coming on a hail Mary type play at the end of the first half.

The Sentinels (5-0) travel to Plattsburgh High School this Friday, while Moriah will host Saranac Lake, also on Friday night.