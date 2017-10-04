From the Sidelines: The Times of Ti Sun

Photo by Jill Lobdell
Connor Anderson of Moriah gets wrapped up by Ticonderoga’s Amos Cooke in the rivalry game between the two schools Sept. 29. More photos from this game are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com, and the Facebook Live stream is still available at the Sun Community News Facebook page.
RIVALRY GAME THRILLER
In round one, the rivalry between Moriah and Ticonderoga was everything you could have wanted, as the Vikings jumped out to a lead, the Sentinels responded with 20 straight points, the Vikings score a touchdown and make an impressive goal line stand to give themselves one more chance before falling to Ticonderoga, 20-16.
Ticonderoga went back to an old friend in the second half, pulling the read-option out of the playbook to great effect. Evan Graney ran for 120 yards and one touchdown in the second half after being limited to just two yards in the first. Trevor Parent added 82 yards while Hayden Scuderi ran for 79 yards and a score. Graney threw just three passes, connecting on two for three yards with a scoring strike to Russ Gallo, who caught both passes completed.
Gallo was called on to replace the injured Jevyn Granger, who went down with a leg issue early in the game. Along with catching the touchdown pass, Gallo made a key interception in the second half.
“I just play my game and do what I can for the team,” Gallo said. “We all work hard.”
“Russ is a kid that does a lot of things for us that do not show up in the scorebook, but he is a big part of this team,” coach Scott Nephew said. “He got a chance and made a big interception for us and caught the touchdown pass.”
It was reminiscent of two years ago, when Scuderi replaced an injured Caleb Munson and made huge plays on the defensive side of the ball to help the Sentinels get to the Carrier Dome.
On the Moriah side of the ball, Connor Anderson had a strong game, rushing for 134 yards and a touchdown, while Matt Pelkey scored another on 36 yards. Dylan Trombley was limited to 75 passing yards and two interceptions, with the second coming on a hail Mary type play at the end of the first half.
The Sentinels (5-0) travel to Plattsburgh High School this Friday, while Moriah will host Saranac Lake, also on Friday night.
IN THE MIX
In what was one of the craziest weeks in girl’s Division II soccer, the Moriah Lady Vikings are still in the mix for the top seed in Class D, tied with Chazy for the top record in the division at 6-3-1 as of printing. It was an up-and-down week for the Vikings, scoring a 1-0 win over Northern Adirondack as Madison Olcott scored on a Stephania Zelinski assist and Samantha Hayes had three saves in the shutout. The tables were turned on Monday, however, as the Vikings dropped a 3-0 contest against Lake Placid, with Hayes making nine saves.
BIG WIN
The Lady Sentinels scored a big win Oct. 3 against Seton Catholic as Meg McDonald, Summer Snyder and Emily Pike scored in a 3-1 win against the Lady Knights. Aubrey Smith made 11 saves in the win. Smith made 17 saves against Chazy in a 4-1 loss in which the team played well, as Chloe Rocque scored the lone goal of the game. Omni Bezon scored in a 2-1 loss against Lake Placid, with Sarah Bresett picking up the assist and Smith making 13 saves,
Photo by Jill Lobdell
EKMW runner Denali Garnica.
RUNNING
Ben Wisser scored an individual victory in the CVAC cross country meet held in Champlain, recording a time of 15:35. Ticonderoga’s Caleb Pike followed in fourth place at 16:58.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Noah Peters of Crown Point looks to control the ball against Keene’s Ryo Kobayashi in their matchup earlier in the season. More photos from this game are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
BOYS SOCCER SHOWCASE
Crown Point and Schroon Lake came together for the second time this season Oct. 2, as Noah Spaulding opened scoring for the Panthers before Collin Bresnahan responded for the Wildcats, Zach Spaulding would give Crown Point the lead heading into the second half before Ryan Hannemann scored to level the Wildcats at 2-2.
After that, it was all Crown Point, as Zach Spaulding scored twice and Hunter Pertak added an insurance goal as the Panthers came away with a 5-2. Jacob Norton made 13 saves for the Panthers, while Harrison Gereau turned away 10 shots for the Wildcats.
In non-league play, Norton made 15 saves as the Chazy Eagles scored a 6-0 win over the Panthers.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Moriah’s Madison Olcott and Ticonderoga’s Alyssa Tucker keep their eye on the ball as the two teams met last week. More photos from this game are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
SCHROON LAKE
The Lady Wildcats dropped a 1-0 contest against Johnsburg Oct. 3, with Taylor Dwyer scoring the lone goal and Alora Bearor making 12 saves for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats were able to earn a 2-1 overtime victory over Willsboro Sept. 27, as Abi Belrose scored the game-winner in overtime, her second of the game after scoring the equalizer in the second half. Bearor made seven saves in the win.
CROWN POINT
The Lady Panthers kept pace with Johnsburg Oct. 3 with a 7-0 win against Minerva-Newcomb as Torrie Vradenburg and Swade Potter each scored two goals, while Kayli Stone, Shawna McIntosh and Hannah Palmer also scored. Palmer also made seven saves in net.
The Panthers also scored a win over Wells, 5-0, as the Panthers held a 47-9 advantage in shots. Hannah Palmer made six saves in the win.
The lone setback of the Division III season so far came at the hands of Johnsburg, who scored a 3-2 victory Sept. 27. Hannah Palmer racked up 34 saves in the loss, while Swade Potter and Torrie Vradenburg scored the goals.