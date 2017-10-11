From the Sidelines: The Times of Ti Sun

REF MEETING
The Boy’s IIABO #142 and Southern Adirondack Girls basketball officials will be holding their first organizational meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Central School Library.
These basketball boards cover Elizabethtown-Lewis, Keene, Westport, Moriah, Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Bolton, Minerva, Schroon Lake, Newcomb, Long Lake, Indian Lake, Wells and Lake Pleasant.
Anyone over the age of 18 interested in refereeing high school basketball can contact Steve Stahl at 518-546-7069 or stvstahl@yahoo.com; or Pete Olesheshki at 518-251-3742 or o_retep@hotmail.com.
Trevor Parent breaks through the Plattsburgh High School line on his way to scoring a touchdown in the Sentinel's win over the Hornets last Friday night. The Sentinels return home for their Hall of Fame night Oct. 13 with a game against Peru.
SENTINELS FOOTBALL, SOCCER ON A ROLL
The Ticonderoga varsity football team continued their dominance over the CVAC this past week as the team scored a 35-0 win over Class B leaders Plattsburgh High Oct. 6.
With the win, the Sentinels claimed their third straight CVAC overall championship in as many years. Evan Graney and Trevor Parent each scored twice for the Sentinels, with Graney running for 160 rushing yards and Parent 146. Hayden Scuderi also scored a touchdown and ran for 75 yards, with Graney throwing for 48 yards, all three completions going the way of Russ Gallo III. For the Hornets, Mitch Senecal threw for 87 yards, while the Sentinels held them to 150 yards of total offense.
The Lady Sentinel soccer team continued their recent run of success, scoring a 3-2 win over Fort Ann Saturday, with Grace Montville scored what proved to be the game-winning goal. Alyssa Tucker and Chloe Rocque also scored for the Sentinels, while Aubrey Smith made seven saves. The team also had a 4-3 win over Northern Adirondack with Meg McDonald, Sarah Bresett, Savannah LaCourse and Emily Purkey all scoring with Smith making five saves. Avery Lambert scored two of the Bobcats’ three goals while Brynne Gilmore added one and Paige Chilton made 14 saves.
Bailey Marcil looks to advance past Taylor Gough as the Vikings held their senior night Oct. 10. The Lady Vikings look to be a top three seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs which will start next Thursday.
VIKINGS EARN WINS
In girls soccer, the Lady Vikings entered the week atop the Division II standings and staring down the top seed in the Class D playoffs after a 2-0 win over Seton Catholic as Maddie Olcott and Stephania Zelinski scored and Samantha Hayes had 13 saves. Leah Walker made 24 saves for the Lady Knights.
The Moriah Vikings lined up with the Saranac Lake Red Storm Oct. 6 and overwhelmed them at the point of contact, running for 400 yards and six scored in earning a 51-7 win over the Red Storm.
Connor Anderson had 177 yards rushing and three scores for the Vikings, while Dewey Snyder rushed for 53 yards and Matt Pelkey 49, each scoring a touchdown. Braden Swan added a 67 yards kick return while Dylan Trombley threw for 68 yards and Luis Medina-Flores also added a touchdown.
DJ Morgan threw for 88 yards and a touchdown for Saranac Lake, connecting with Ward Walton for a 59-yards score.
Moriah's Lily Williams competes in the individual Medley last week.
SWIM WIN FOR INDIANS
The Peru duo of Madeline Lemza (116) and Olivia Barrett (103) combined for 219 points as the Indians won the Section VII pentathlon Oct. 6. In the win, Lemza broke a 13-year old record in the 100 back with a time of 1:03.86 (Erica Lindsay set the record at 1:04.08 in 1994).
Khaley Alteri, swimming as the lone Ticonderoga racer, scored 33 points to finish in fourth place on the team total. Moriah’s Lilly Williams scored 11 points for the Vikings, while Adirondack Christian School’s Chloe Hidgson finished with four points.
Jacob LaDeau tries to get through a pair of Griffin defenders as the Panthers competed for the second year in the EPIC Alumni Night game held in Elizabethtown under the lights.
PANTHERS, WILDCATS IN CRAZY DIVISION
In Division III girl’s soccer, the race is on between Johnsburg and Crown Point for the top spot in the table. The Lady Panthers scored a 2-0 win over Schroon Lake with Swade Potter scoring both markers and Hannah Palmer making nine saves, while Alora Bearor made 20 saves for the Wildcats.
The Lady Panthers also scored a 6-2 win against Indian Lake/Long Lake as Torrie Vradenburg had four goals with Kayli Stone and Cassie Ashe adding scores and Hannah Palmer making 1 save. Karmen Howe and Maria Black scored for the Lady Orange.
Johnsburg held serve with a 5-2 win over Keene as Khaleah Cleveland scored four of her team’s goals in the win. Taylor Dwyer added the fifth, while Elly Smith and Lura Johnson scored for the Lady Beavers.
It was the second win against Keene for Johnsburg is as many days, as the Jags scored a 5-1 the night previous with Megan Bacon scoring twice and single goals from Ryan Riedinger, Dwyer and Cleveland. Alyssa Summo scored the lone goal for Keene.
Schroon Lake scored a 2-0 win over Minerva/Newdcomb, as Grace Higgens and Alysen Bruce each scored goals and Bearor had three saves.
The Lady Panthers also scored a 4-0 win over Willsboro, as Vradenburg scored twice with Stone and Potter adding markers. Palmer made seven saves in the win, while Doyle made 12.
The Wildcat boy’s soccer team scores a 3-1 win over Johnsburg Oct. 4, with Andrew Pelkey scoring two goals and Cian Bresnahan the other. Harrison Gereau made eight saves in the win, while Caleb Buck had 15 saves and Kraig Millington scoring the goal.
The Panthers boy’s team scored a 3-1 win over Minerva/Newcomb earlier in the week as Zach Spaulding scored two goals and Hunter Pertak added a third with Jacob Norton making a pair of saves. Ethan Armstrong made 15 saves for the Mountaineers.
The Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport boy’s varsity soccer team has found their stride over the past week, scoring a 2-0 win over Crown Point during the annual Alumni Night Oct. 7.
