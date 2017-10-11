From the Sidelines: The Times of Ti Sun

REF MEETING

The Boy’s IIABO #142 and Southern Adirondack Girls basketball officials will be holding their first organizational meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Central School Library.

These basketball boards cover Elizabethtown-Lewis, Keene, Westport, Moriah, Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Bolton, Minerva, Schroon Lake, Newcomb, Long Lake, Indian Lake, Wells and Lake Pleasant.

Anyone over the age of 18 interested in refereeing high school basketball can contact Steve Stahl at 518-546-7069 or stvstahl@yahoo.com; or Pete Olesheshki at 518-251-3742 or o_retep@hotmail.com.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Trevor Parent breaks through the Plattsburgh High School line on his way to scoring a touchdown in the Sentinel’s win over the Hornets last Friday night. The Sentinels return home for their Hall of Fame night Oct. 13 with a game against Peru. For more photos from this game, visit the website mycpature.suncommunitynews.com.

SENTINELS FOOTBALL, SOCCER ON A ROLL

The Ticonderoga varsity football team continued their dominance over the CVAC this past week as the team scored a 35-0 win over Class B leaders Plattsburgh High Oct. 6.

With the win, the Sentinels claimed their third straight CVAC overall championship in as many years. Evan Graney and Trevor Parent each scored twice for the Sentinels, with Graney running for 160 rushing yards and Parent 146. Hayden Scuderi also scored a touchdown and ran for 75 yards, with Graney throwing for 48 yards, all three completions going the way of Russ Gallo III. For the Hornets, Mitch Senecal threw for 87 yards, while the Sentinels held them to 150 yards of total offense.

The Lady Sentinel soccer team continued their recent run of success, scoring a 3-2 win over Fort Ann Saturday, with Grace Montville scored what proved to be the game-winning goal. Alyssa Tucker and Chloe Rocque also scored for the Sentinels, while Aubrey Smith made seven saves. The team also had a 4-3 win over Northern Adirondack with Meg McDonald, Sarah Bresett, Savannah LaCourse and Emily Purkey all scoring with Smith making five saves. Avery Lambert scored two of the Bobcats’ three goals while Brynne Gilmore added one and Paige Chilton made 14 saves.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Bailey Marcil looks to advance past Taylor Gough as the Vikings held their senior night Oct. 10. The Lady Vikings look to be a top three seed in the Section VII/Class D playoffs which will start next Thursday. For more photos from this game, visit the website mycpature.suncommunitynews.com.

VIKINGS EARN WINS

In girls soccer, the Lady Vikings entered the week atop the Division II standings and staring down the top seed in the Class D playoffs after a 2-0 win over Seton Catholic as Maddie Olcott and Stephania Zelinski scored and Samantha Hayes had 13 saves. Leah Walker made 24 saves for the Lady Knights.