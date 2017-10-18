From the Sidelines: The Times of Ti Sun

Calm before the storm

Welcome to the second season. It is sectional time, and things are looking positive for a number of teams in the local region, with the biggest football game of the season just over one week away.

But, before we get there, let’s look at how local soccer teams are set up for their playoff runs.

Moriah's Stephania Zelinski breaks up the play against EL/W last week on senior night for the Vikings. Moriah is the third seed in the Class D playoffs and will host sixth seed Crown Point Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. Crown Point's Emily Russell is all smiles as she brings the ball up the field for the Lady Panthers in their season finale last week. The Panthers are the sixth seed in the Class D tournament and will face Moriah in the quarterfinal round Oct. 19. Victoria Buell and the rest of the Schroon Lake Lady Wildcats enter the Class D playoffs as a seventh seed and will take on second seed Lake Placid in a rematch of their overtime thriller from one year ago, won by the Bombers in golden goal overtime.

GIRL'S SOCCER

The Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels (4-9-0) are coming off a strong second half of the Division II season and have positioned themselves as the second seed in the Class C playoffs. They will play third seed Northern Adirondack at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Saranac Central School. The winner will play the other side of the sectional bracket in the Class C final Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.

In Class D, third seed Moriah (8-4-1) and sixth seed Crown Point (12-2-1) will face off against each other Thursday, Oct 19, at 3 p.m. in Moriah. With a 5-0 record over the Division III schools this season, Division II schools received the higher seed this season. As was the case for Schroon Lake, as the 10-4-0 Lady Wildcats are seeded seventh and will travel to play the second seed Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers (7-3-2), also at 3 p.m. Oct. 19. The semifinals will be held at the site of the higher seed Monday, Oct. 23, with the Class D final set for Saturday, Oct. 28 at Plattsburgh High School with a noon kickoff.

BOY'S SOCCER

The Crown Point boys earned a fourth seed in the Class D playoffs and will host Johnsburg in the quarterfinal round of the D playoffs Friday, Oct. 20. The winner will face top seed and top-ranked team in the state Chazy on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at George Brendler Field with a 6 p.m. kickoff. Schroon Lake, meanwhile, is the seventh seed, and will travel back to Keene to take on the Beavers in a rematch of last Friday’s 4-1 loss for the Wildcats. The Class D final will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. on the turf field of Plattsburgh High School.