From the Sidelines: The Times of Ti Sun

Calm before the storm
Welcome to the second season. It is sectional time, and things are looking positive for a number of teams in the local region, with the biggest football game of the season just over one week away.
But, before we get there, let’s look at how local soccer teams are set up for their playoff runs.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Moriah’s Stephania Zelinski breaks up the play against EL/W last week on senior night for the Vikings. Moriah is the third seed in the Class D playoffs and will host sixth seed Crown Point Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Crown Point’s Emily Russell is all smiles as she brings the ball up the field for the Lady Panthers in their season finale last week. The Panthers are the sixth seed in the Class D tournament and will face Moriah in the quarterfinal round Oct. 19. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Victoria Buell and the rest of the Schroon Lake Lady Wildcats enter the Class D playoffs as a seventh seed and will take on second seed Lake Placid in a rematch of their overtime thriller from one year ago, won by the Bombers in golden goal overtime.
GIRL'S SOCCER
The Ticonderoga Lady Sentinels (4-9-0) are coming off a strong second half of the Division II season and have positioned themselves as the second seed in the Class C playoffs. They will play third seed Northern Adirondack at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Saranac Central School. The winner will play the other side of the sectional bracket in the Class C final Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.
In Class D, third seed Moriah (8-4-1) and sixth seed Crown Point (12-2-1) will face off against each other Thursday, Oct 19, at 3 p.m. in Moriah. With a 5-0 record over the Division III schools this season, Division II schools received the higher seed this season. As was the case for Schroon Lake, as the 10-4-0 Lady Wildcats are seeded seventh and will travel to play the second seed Lake Placid Lady Blue Bombers (7-3-2), also at 3 p.m. Oct. 19. The semifinals will be held at the site of the higher seed Monday, Oct. 23, with the Class D final set for Saturday, Oct. 28 at Plattsburgh High School with a noon kickoff.
BOY'S SOCCER
The Crown Point boys earned a fourth seed in the Class D playoffs and will host Johnsburg in the quarterfinal round of the D playoffs Friday, Oct. 20. The winner will face top seed and top-ranked team in the state Chazy on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at George Brendler Field with a 6 p.m. kickoff. Schroon Lake, meanwhile, is the seventh seed, and will travel back to Keene to take on the Beavers in a rematch of last Friday’s 4-1 loss for the Wildcats. The Class D final will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. on the turf field of Plattsburgh High School.
SWIMMING
Swimmers from Moriah and Ticonderoga are preparing for the Section VII swim championships to be held Thursday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. at AuSable Valley Middle/High School. There are two meet days left in the season, this Tuesday and Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sierra Stacy finished third and Madison Flora 13th for the Lady Sentinels, who were unable to get a win against Section VII power Saranac and Saranac Lake Oct. 17. Caleb Pike placed 15th in the boy’s race, while Schroon Lake runner Ben Wisser placed seventh at the same event.
In Beekmantown, Logan VanBuren placed fifth for the EKMW boy’s team while Denali Garnica was 12th and Isaac Defelice placed 14th. LeAnna Costin placed fifth in the girl’s race, while Kaeli Brack was 10th, Desiree Demar was 11th and Emily Defelice was 13th.
Cross country teams now prepare for the CVAC championships races to be held Friday, Oct. 27, while the Section VII championships and state qualifier meet will be held at the Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown Friday, Nov. 3.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Moriah’s Connor Anderson receives a lateral from Dylan Trombley during the Vikings shutout win over the AuSable Valley Patriots to cap a 6-1 regular season record. The Vikings will host Section II’s Whitehall Railroaders Friday night at 7:30 p.m. For more photos from this game, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
FOOTBALL
With one week left to go until the rematch and biggest game of the year between the seventh ranked Ticonderoga Sentinels (7-0) and 12th ranked Moriah Vikings (6-1), both teams get a Section II crossover game to prepare themselves.
For the Sentinels, who finished the regular season undefeated after scoring a 55-33 win over Peru, they will host Class AA Niskayuna Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. The Sentinels can be found throughout the CVAC leader boards, as Hayden Scuderi led the league with 90 points thanks to his abilities on the ground and as a kicker, converting on 18 extra point attempts while rushing for 700 yards (254 against Peru) and 10 touchdowns, placing him fourth and third among CVAC rushers, respectively. Trevor Parent has added 630 yards and seven touchdowns, while Evan Graney has 575 rushing yards, 255 passing yards and 14 total touchdowns, along with scores as a member of return teams.
The Vikings scored a 41-0 win against Class B top seed Plattsburgh High last Friday, and will face Section II neighbor Whitehall at Linney Field Friday evening starting at 7:30 p.m. Connor Anderson has a chance to pass the 1,000-yard rushing milestone this season against the Railroaders less than 50 yards away from the mark. Dylan Trombley placed fourth among CVAC passers this season with 810 yards and 10 scoring passes, finding Jerin Sargent for 410 of those yards and six touchdowns, the third best receiving totals in the league. Braden Swan had 200 yards receiving, while he and Trombley each had a trio of interceptions on defense.
So, in the big picture, the goal for these two teams will be to stay healthy and get the work in as they prepare to face off Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. at AuSable Valley High School for the Class D title.
And yes, we will be bringing that to you live on the Sun Community News Facebook Page, along with several other games. See more online later this week.