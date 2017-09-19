From the sidelines - The Valley News Sun

BACK ON TRACK

There have not been many times in the recent past where Saranac Lake and Peru have entered a game where both teams have been 0-2.

That was the case Saturday, as the Red Storm were able to right the ship and score a 32-9 win over the Indians Sept. 16. Jarrett Ashton ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on a pick-six interception. DJ Morgan added 142 yards passing and a touchdown.

For the Red Storm it was a big win after a pair of hard-fought, close losses to Class C teams in AuSable Valley and Saranac, who both lost to Plattsburgh High and Ticonderoga, respectively.

BY ONE POINT

The cross country battle between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid came down to a single point last week as the Red Storm scored a 28-29 win over the Blue Bombers Sept. 12.

Scotty Schulz scored the individual win for the Bombers, while Jesse Izzo finished third and James Flanagan fourth. Anderson Gray placed second for the Red Storm, with Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour placing fifth.

The Red Storm are ranked fourth in Class C, while the Blue Bombers are ranked ninth in Class D.

In the girls meet, Madison Grimmone scored the win and helped propel the Lady Red Storm to a 3-0 record at the meet, Evelyn Eller placing second for the Red Storm, followed by a pair of Blue Bombers in Marli Damp and Annie Rose-McCandish.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Saranac Lake’s Marissa Gibbs hits the volleyball as Madie Gay watches as the Red Storm took part in the annual Saranac Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 16. The Red Storm also scored a win over rival Lake Placid earlier in the week. More photos from this game can be found at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

LADY RED STORM HOLD SERVE

Meanwhile, the Saranac Lake volleyball team stays in the thick of the CVAC divisional race, winning their first three matches and trailing Saranac by one win.

The Lady Red Storm scored a win over Tri-Lakes rival Lake Placid, 3-0, as Kayla Gay had seven aces and Sydney Andronica had 14 digs. The Red Storm also defeated Peru, 3-1, as Andronica added 13 digs and Gay had six assists, five aces and five digs.”

For the Blue Bombers, Graci Daby had 10 assists and five kills against Saranac Lake, while Laurel Miller had six kills and five aces. The Bombers scored their first win of the season, a 3-2 match, against AuSable Valley later in the week, with Daby having 10 assists, nine kills and four aces and Laurel Miller had 10 assists and nine kills.