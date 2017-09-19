From the sidelines - The Valley News Sun

BACK ON TRACK
There have not been many times in the recent past where Saranac Lake and Peru have entered a game where both teams have been 0-2.
That was the case Saturday, as the Red Storm were able to right the ship and score a 32-9 win over the Indians Sept. 16. Jarrett Ashton ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on a pick-six interception. DJ Morgan added 142 yards passing and a touchdown.
For the Red Storm it was a big win after a pair of hard-fought, close losses to Class C teams in AuSable Valley and Saranac, who both lost to Plattsburgh High and Ticonderoga, respectively.
BY ONE POINT
The cross country battle between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid came down to a single point last week as the Red Storm scored a 28-29 win over the Blue Bombers Sept. 12.
Scotty Schulz scored the individual win for the Bombers, while Jesse Izzo finished third and James Flanagan fourth. Anderson Gray placed second for the Red Storm, with Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour placing fifth.
The Red Storm are ranked fourth in Class C, while the Blue Bombers are ranked ninth in Class D.
In the girls meet, Madison Grimmone scored the win and helped propel the Lady Red Storm to a 3-0 record at the meet, Evelyn Eller placing second for the Red Storm, followed by a pair of Blue Bombers in Marli Damp and Annie Rose-McCandish.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Saranac Lake's Marissa Gibbs hits the volleyball as Madie Gay watches as the Red Storm took part in the annual Saranac Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 16. The Red Storm also scored a win over rival Lake Placid earlier in the week.
LADY RED STORM HOLD SERVE
Meanwhile, the Saranac Lake volleyball team stays in the thick of the CVAC divisional race, winning their first three matches and trailing Saranac by one win.
The Lady Red Storm scored a win over Tri-Lakes rival Lake Placid, 3-0, as Kayla Gay had seven aces and Sydney Andronica had 14 digs. The Red Storm also defeated Peru, 3-1, as Andronica added 13 digs and Gay had six assists, five aces and five digs.”
For the Blue Bombers, Graci Daby had 10 assists and five kills against Saranac Lake, while Laurel Miller had six kills and five aces. The Bombers scored their first win of the season, a 3-2 match, against AuSable Valley later in the week, with Daby having 10 assists, nine kills and four aces and Laurel Miller had 10 assists and nine kills.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Saranac Lake's Mistre Newton seeks to control the ball against AuSable Valley's Ashley Hart in a Division I soccer contest Sept. 18. The Lady Patriots scored three goals in the first half and held on for a 3-2 win.
SOCCER ROUNDUP
Three of the local four soccer teams are within striking distance in their respective divisions, as the Lake Placid boy’s and girl’s teams are both in the mix in Division II and the Red Storm boy’s team is on the heels of the Division I powers in PHS and Peru.
The Red Storm defeated AuSable Valley, 4-0, with four different players scoring. They also scored a 1-1 tie against Northeastern Clinton, with Sawyer Chase scoring the equalizer.
The Blue Bomber boy’s team scored a 3-0 win against the Griffins last week, with Carter Grady scoring all three goals. Meanwhile, the Lady Bombers suffered a 4-3 setback at the hands of Moriah with Mackenzie Knodrat scoring two of the teams three goals.
For the Saranac Lake girl’s program, it was an 8-0 setback to the Lady Cougars of NCCS along with a 5-2 loss to Peru, where Madison Grimmone and Grace Clark each scored for the Storm.
BEAVERS REACH FOR THE TOP
The Keene boys and girls soccer teams are enjoying strong starts to their Division III soccer seasons, as the boy’s are 4-0-0 in league and the girls 3-0- heading into the week.
The Beavers scored wins of 6-0 against Johnsburg (Lucas Isham and Carter Gordon two goals, Ryo Kobayashi one goal, two assists) and 11-1 over Wells (Miles Warner, Isham with three goals each, Josh Baldwin with two).
For the girl’s team, the week started with Elly Smith scoring two goals with Caitlyn Lopez and Alyssa Summo each adding one in a 4-1 win over Minerva/Newcomb. Elly Smith scored all four of her team’s goals against Willsboro in a 4-1 win, with Katie Wilkins scoring for the Warriors.
D-II SOCCER UPSET
The Willsboro varsity boy’s soccer team scored the biggest win of the Northern Soccer Leagues Division-II so far this past week, posting a 3-0 shutout win over the Northern Adirondack Bobcats.
It was the first division win for the Warriors, who have also gone unbeaten against Division III teams. Warren Jackson, Jared Joslyn and Stephen Liebick all scored goals, while Joseph King returned to net for the first time this season, recording seven saves in net.
It ended a week against the top teams in Division II for the Warriors, as Regan Arnold made 10 saves in a 3-0 loss to Seton Catholic and another 16 saves in a 6-0 loss to Chazy.
The Lady Warriors picked up a win against Indian Lake/Long Lake this week, 7-2, as Wilkins scored three goals and Rylee Pierson added two.
ROUGH WEEK ON FIELDS
It was a tough week for both the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport and AuSable Valley programs this past week.
The Griffin boy’s teams started the week with a 1-0 setback to Seton Catholic as Carter Smith made 10 saves. In their next game against Chazy, the Griffins started Peter Vaiciulis in net for an injured Smith, making 16 saves in a 4-0 loss. Smith returned for the game against Lake Placid, making 26 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Bombers.
Meanwhile, the Lady Griffins scored a non-divisional win over Crown Point, 6-2, as Analise Burdo scored three goals, Taylor Gough added two and LeAnna Costin one.
They were not as successful within league, however, as they dropped a 2-1 overtime game to Seton Catholic with Taylor Gough scoring and Malynda Lobdell making 11 saves. They also dropped a 1-0 contest to Chazy on an early Natalie Pombrio goal as Lobdell made seven saves.
For the Patriots, the week was capped as the football team fell, 41-6, to AuSable Valley. Playing without the injured Matt Pray, Chance Lapier rushed for 38 yards while Dalton McDonald had 106 passing yards.
The boys soccer team dropped a 4-0 contest to Saranac Lake (Ryan Thomas two saves), while falling 5-1 to Saranac. The Lady Patriots also dropped a pair of games, with a matching 5-1 defeat to Saranac (Jenna Stanley goal) and a 3-0 loss to NAC, with Koree Stillwell making eight saves.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
AuSable Valley's Erykah Siegrist, left, bumps the volleyball against Lake Placid at the Saranac Volleyball Tournament Sept. 16.
SILVER LINING FOR PATS
While a rough week on grass, the Patriots did score their first win on the volleyball court with a 3-2 match against Northern Adirondack. Leah Shay had six kills in the win, while Kayla Rock had five aces and Rosja Depo added six. The Patriots did drop a 3-1 match against Lake Placid earlier in the week, as Rock had five aces and four kills with Shay having six aces and four kills.
The AuSable Valley boy’s cross country team went 2-1 in their meet, while the ladies finished 1-1 over the past week. Matthew Russom and Zachary Lawrence finished second and third in the boy’s race, while Lily Potthast won the individual title in the girl’s meet.
For the EKMW team, Kaiden Sears had a14th place finish in the boy’s meet and Kaeli Brack led the girl’s team with a 14th place finish as both teams finished 1-1 at the event.