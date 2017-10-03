From the Sidelines: The Valley News Sun

Photo by Jill Lobdell
Lily Pothast has had a strong season for the AuSable Valley Lady Patriots this season, competing here in the Plattsburgh meet Sept. 27. For more pictures of this game, visit the website mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
RED STORM TO FORM
The Red Storm got back to their winning ways Oct. 2 with a 3-2 win over NCCS, with Dzihad Cecunjanin scoring the game-winner as part of a two-goal game. Bryan Sullivan added the third goal and Brett Dawson made three saves in the win. On Sept. 26, however, the Red Storm dropped a 2-1 contest to Saranac, with Sawyer Chase scoring on a Cecunjanin assist and Dawson making three saves.
The Lady Red Storm volleyball team was swept by Plattsburgh High Sept. 28, as Sydney Andronica did all she could do to keep the Red Storm in the game with 23 digs on defense.
The Red Storm scored three wins in cross country Sept. 27, as Anderson Gray and Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour placed second and third in the race. The Lady Red Storm also scored three wins, while Madison Grimone finished fifth.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Ellie Storey heads the ball for the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins in their Sept. 29 game against Seton Catholic, where the two teams competed to a 1-1 draw. For more pictures of this game, visit the website mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
GRIFFINS
The Griffins started the new week with a goal from Peter Vaiciulis, but was unable to get a lead on a strong Seton Catholic team in a 3-1 loss. Carter Smith made 12 saves in the win. Against the Bobcats of NAC Sept. 29, Vaiciulis was in net, making 19 saves as the Griffins were downed, 3-0.
The Lady Griffins scored a 1-1 tie against unbeaten Seton Catholic Sept. 30, as Lizzie Stephens scored the lone goal for the Griffins on a Taylor Gough assist. Malynda Lobdell had 10 saves in the draw. The Griffins gave up two goals late to the NAC Lady Bobcats Sept. 27 in a 2-1 loss, as Gough scored on an Ellie Storey assist and Lobdell made nine saves.
Photo by Jill Lobdel
Willsboro’s Paul Fine-Lease shields the ball against Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Trey McLean in action last week. For more pictures of this game, visit the website mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
WILLSBORO
The Warriors were unable to keep pace with Chazy Oct. 2, dropping a 5-0 score as Joseph King made 11 saves in the loss. On Sept. 30, King made 16 saves, but Lake Placid was able to find the back of the net once, which was enough for the 1-0 shutout win for the Blue Bombers. On Sept. 26, Paul Fine-Lease was the hero, scoring with one second left in the opening half to give the Warriors a 1-0 win over the Griffins. King made five saves in the win, while Peter Vaiciulis made 11.
The Lady Warriors took Schroon Lake into overtime, but came up on the short end of a 2-1 score Sept 28. Jenna Ford scored a goal for Willsboro, while Katelynn Doyle made 17 saves. On Sept. 30, the Lady Warriors won in shootout fashion, 6-5, against the Lady Orange. Katie Wilkins scored four of the Warrior goals, including the game-winner, while Rylee Pierson added two.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Keene’s Josh Baldwin breaks away from the pack against Minerva/Newcomb Sept. 26, as the Beavers scored a win over the Mountaineers. For more pictures of this game, visit the website mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.
KEENE
The Beavers continued their strong play in Division III this season, scoring a 10-0 win over Wells as Miles Warner recorded a hat trick with Lucas Isham and Carter Gordon each scoring two goals. Az Finsterer made two saves for the shutout, while Josh Baldwin, Carter Gordon and Kyle Shambo also scored. Against the Mountaineers Sept. 26, Baldwin scored two goals, while Isham, Warner, Shambo an Damian Brown each scored once in a 6-1 win over Minerva/Newcomb.
The Lady Beavers scored a 7-1 win over Minerva/Newcomb Sept. 25, with Caitlyn Lopez, Elly Smith and Emily Whitney each scoring two goals, while Lura Johnson also scored and Brenna DeWalt made two saves.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
Lake Placid’s Graci Daby prepares to set the volleyball with teammate Laurel Miller behind. Waiting on the other side of the net are AuSable Valley’s Taylor Mattilla, Kiley Giddings, Rylyen Brown and Erykah Siegrist.
LAKE PLACID
The Blue Bombers ended the week Sept. 29 with a 1-0 win over Willsboro, as Jarell Paul scored the game’s lone goal and Jacob Novick had 15 saves, On Sept. 26, the Bombers dropped a 1-0 loss to Chazy, as Novick made 10 saves.
The Lady Blue Bombers scored a big Division II win over Moriah Oct. 2, as Shelby Jewtraw made nine saves in a 3-0 win over the Vikings. Megan Byrne, Camille Craig and Lydia Bullock each scored for the Bombers. The team also scored a 2-1 win over Ticonderoga Sept. 28, with Craig and Sophia Adragna scoring and Jewtraw recording five saves.
In volleyball, Laurel Miller had nine assists and three aces, but the Blue Bombers fell to Beekmantown, 3-0. Kaleigh McKillip added three digs and three kills for the Bombers.
AVCS
The Lady Patriots were unable to solve Beekmantown standout Kirsten Villemaire Sept. 27, as she scored three and assisted on three others in a 10-1 loss for the Pats. Avery Tromblee scored in the loss. On Sept. 25, Dru Gravelle scored early but Peru rallied with two goals in a 2-1 loss. Koree Stillwell made 11 saves in the loss.
In cross country, Zach Lawrence placed 11th overall as the Patriots dropped a pair of close meets between Plattsburgh High (27-32) and Seton Catholic (25-31). In the girls meet, the Patriots and Hornets tied, 28-28, with the Hornets earning the tiebreaker win. Lily Pothast placed sixth for the Patriots.
The Patriots boy’s soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss to Peru Sept. 26, with Ryan Thomas making 13 saves.
In the pool, Allison McCormick scored a win in the 100 free but were unable to top perennial power Plattsburgh High in team competition.
More photos from these events are available at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.