From the Sidelines: The Valley News Sun

Photo by Jill Lobdell Lily Pothast has had a strong season for the AuSable Valley Lady Patriots this season, competing here in the Plattsburgh meet Sept. 27.

RED STORM TO FORM

The Red Storm got back to their winning ways Oct. 2 with a 3-2 win over NCCS, with Dzihad Cecunjanin scoring the game-winner as part of a two-goal game. Bryan Sullivan added the third goal and Brett Dawson made three saves in the win. On Sept. 26, however, the Red Storm dropped a 2-1 contest to Saranac, with Sawyer Chase scoring on a Cecunjanin assist and Dawson making three saves.

The Lady Red Storm volleyball team was swept by Plattsburgh High Sept. 28, as Sydney Andronica did all she could do to keep the Red Storm in the game with 23 digs on defense.

The Red Storm scored three wins in cross country Sept. 27, as Anderson Gray and Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour placed second and third in the race. The Lady Red Storm also scored three wins, while Madison Grimone finished fifth.

Photo by Jill Lobdell Ellie Storey heads the ball for the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Lady Griffins in their Sept. 29 game against Seton Catholic, where the two teams competed to a 1-1 draw.

GRIFFINS

The Griffins started the new week with a goal from Peter Vaiciulis, but was unable to get a lead on a strong Seton Catholic team in a 3-1 loss. Carter Smith made 12 saves in the win. Against the Bobcats of NAC Sept. 29, Vaiciulis was in net, making 19 saves as the Griffins were downed, 3-0.

The Lady Griffins scored a 1-1 tie against unbeaten Seton Catholic Sept. 30, as Lizzie Stephens scored the lone goal for the Griffins on a Taylor Gough assist. Malynda Lobdell had 10 saves in the draw. The Griffins gave up two goals late to the NAC Lady Bobcats Sept. 27 in a 2-1 loss, as Gough scored on an Ellie Storey assist and Lobdell made nine saves.

Photo by Jill Lobdel Willsboro's Paul Fine-Lease shields the ball against Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport's Trey McLean in action last week.

WILLSBORO

The Warriors were unable to keep pace with Chazy Oct. 2, dropping a 5-0 score as Joseph King made 11 saves in the loss. On Sept. 30, King made 16 saves, but Lake Placid was able to find the back of the net once, which was enough for the 1-0 shutout win for the Blue Bombers. On Sept. 26, Paul Fine-Lease was the hero, scoring with one second left in the opening half to give the Warriors a 1-0 win over the Griffins. King made five saves in the win, while Peter Vaiciulis made 11.