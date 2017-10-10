From the Sidelines: The Valley News Sun

REF MEETING The Boy’s IIABO #142 and Southern Adirondack Girls basketball officials will be holding their first organizational meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Central School Library. These basketball boards cover Elizabethtown-Lewis, Keene, Westport, Moriah, Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Bolton, Minerva, Schroon Lake, Newcomb, Long Lake, Indian Lake, Wells and Lake Pleasant. Anyone over the age of 18 interested in refereeing high school basketball can contact Steve Stahl at 518-546-7069 or stvstahl@yahoo.com; or Pete Olesheshki at 518-251-3742 or o_retep@hotmail.com. SWIM WIN FOR INDIANS The Peru duo of Madeline Lemza (116) and Olivia Barrett (103) combined for 219 points as the Indians won the Section VII pentathlon Oct. 6. In the win, Lemza broke a 13-year old record in the 100 back with a time of 1:03.86 (Erica Lindsay set the record at 1:04.08 in 1994). PHS’s Meghan Davey (99) and Avery Kuhn (94) followed, as AuSable Valley’s Allison McCormick (89) was in fifth as the Patriots finished in third place. Khaley Alteri, swimming as the lone Ticonderoga racer, scored 33 points to finish in fourth place on the team total. Moriah’s Lilly Williams scored 11 points for the Vikings, while Adirondack Christian School’s Chloe Hidgson finished with four points. × Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Brianna Cornwright tries to control the ball against Lake Placid’s Beatrice Hollander during their Sept. 12 meeting. The Blue Bombers scored twice in the second half for a 2-1 win. More photos from this game can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. GRIFFINS GET IN WIN COLUMN The Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport boy’s varsity soccer team has found their stride over the past week, scoring a 3-1 win over Lake Placid, their first Division II win of the season, and a 2-0 win over Crown Point during the annual Alumni Night Oct. 7. Matt Pribble scored on a Hudson Stephens assist in the first half, while Stephens then knocked a penalty kick off the side bar and into the net against Crown Point, with Carter Smith making 17 saves. Trey McLean and Dominic Thompson each scored in the first half while Blake Liberi gave the Griffins an insurance marker in the win over Lake Placid, as Smith made a pair of saves. The Lady Blue Bombers fared better against the Lady Griffins, scoring a pair of second half goals en route to a 2-1 win with Natalie Tavares and Lydia Bullock scoring while Shelby Jewtraw made four saves. Taylor Gough scored on a Lizzie Stephens assist for the Griffins, while Malynda Lobdell registered three saves in the loss.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Willsboro’s Kira Crowningshield goes for the ball against Minerva/Newcomb’s Sydney Martinez in Division III girl’s soccer. WARRIORS ON THE PITCH Brett Juntunen scored the lone goal for Northern Adirondack in a 1-0 win for the Bobcats over Willsboro Friday, leveling the season series after the Warriors defeated the Bobcats in Willsboro. Lucas Smart made nine saves in the win, as Joseph King stopped 12 shots. Earlier in the week, the Warriors scored a 1-0 win over Seton Catholic, with Stephen Liebeck scoring on a Warren Jackson assist and Joseph King making nine saves. In Division III, the Lady Warriors scored a 4-0 over Wells as Katie Wilkins, Savannah Bronson, Rylee Pierson and Jenna Ford each scored a goal and Kaitlyn Doyle made seven saves for the win. The Lady Panthers scored a 4-0 win over Willsboro, as Vradenburg scored twice with Stone and Potter adding markers. Palmer made seven saves in the win, while Doyle made 12. KEENE BOY'S SPLIT The Chazy boy’s soccer team, newly minted as the top team in Class D by the sportswriter’s association, took round two of their non-league contests between Keene Saturday, as Joosh McCauley, Conner Norse and Alex Chapman scored. Az Finsterer made three saves for the Beavers, whose only two losses have came against the Eagles. The Eagles also scored a 3-0 win over the Griffins, with Heath Lucas, Justin Collins and Bryan McAfee scoring and Ben Norcross making two saves, while Carter Smith made 10 saves. Meanwhile, the Beavers continued to stay undefeated in Division III play, scoring a 6-1 win over Johnsburg as Lucas Isham scored three goals and Miles Warner added a pair. Jacobo Ostos also scored for the Beavers, while Az Finsterer made two saves. Seamus Tomb scored the lone goal for the Jaguars. Johnsburg scored a 5-2 win over Keene as Khaleah Cleveland scored four of her team’s goals in the win. Taylor Dwyer added the fifth, while Elly Smith and Lura Johnson scored for the Lady Beavers. It was the second win against Keene for Johnsburg is as many days, as the Jags scored a 5-1 the night previous with Megan Bacon scoring twice and single goals from Ryan Riedinger, Dwyer and Cleveland. Alyssa Summo scored the lone goal for Keene.