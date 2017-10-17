From the Sidelines: The Valley News Sun

SECTIONALS ARE HERE

This week, the postseason begins for local teams in soccer and football, while the volleyball, swimming, gymnastics and cross country seasons race to the finish line of sectional and state events.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The Saranac Lake offensive line prepares to run a play against Plattsburgh High last week, The Red Storm will travel to AuSable Valley for a Class C semifinal Friday, Oct. 20. More photos from this game are available online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

FOOTBALL

The AuSable Valley Patriots (1-6) scored an opening week win over the Saranac Lake Red Storm (1-6), giving them the home-field advantage in the Class C playoffs this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the high school sports complex in Clintonville.

Jarrett Ashton enters the game as one of the top runners in Section VII, rushing for 870 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Red Storm. Ashton also has four interceptions on defense. DJ Morgan has thrown for almost 750 yards with five scores, with Ryan Meyer being his top target, with 210 receiving yards. For the Patriots, Chance Lapier has run for 350 yards and one score in replacing back Matt Pray, who ran for 300 yards and two scores. Quarterback Dalton McDonald has thrown for 460 yards and two touchdowns.

GIRLS SOCCER

The biggest tournament of the season started Tuesday when eight seed Keene (7-8-1) hosted ninth seed Willsboro (7-9-0) in the opening round of the Class D playoffs, with the winner to face top seed Chazy in the quarterfinals. The rest of the round of eight has second seed Lake Placid (7-3-2) hosting seven seed Schroon Lake and fourth seed Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (7-5-2) hosting fifth seed and Division III champion Johnsburg (13-2-0). Quarterfinal winner splay at the site of the higher seed in the sectional semifinals Monday, Oct. 23, with the Class D girls final set for Saturday, Oct. 28, with a noon kickoff at Plattsburgh High School.

Fifth seed Saranac Lake (0-11-1) and fourth seed AuSable Valley (2-11-0) played on Tuesday as well for a spot in the Class C girls finals, which will be played Thursday at Saranac with the winner of the Red Storm/Patriots game taking on top seed Seton Catholic at 5 p.m.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Oliver Lee and the Willsboro Warriors will open the Section VII/Class D playoffs with a quarterfinal round game against the Griffins Oct. 20, the fourth time the two teams will meet this season. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Miles Warner and the Keene Beavers are the second seed heading into the Class D playoffs, opening the quarterfinal round with a game against Division III rival Schroon Lake Oct. 20, 3 p.m. in Keene Valley. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Mike Dedam looks to clear the ball for the Griffins against Crown Point during their annual Alumni Night game Oct. 7. More photos from this game are available online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Prev Next

BOYS SOCCER

The Class D boys tournament starts Friday with a fourth meeting of the season between third seed Willsboro (8-6-1) and sixth seed Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (3-11-0), who dropped to sixth despite a win over fifth seed Crown Point. The winner of this game will face the winner of the seventh seed Schroon Lake and second seed Keene (13-2-1) contest. If the top seeds go through, it will mark a rematch between the Warriors and Beavers which ended in a draw in the second game of the season. Semifinal games take place Tuesday, Oct. 24, with the sectional finals at Plattsburgh High School Saturday, Oct. 28, with a 2 p.m. kickoff.