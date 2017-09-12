From the sidelines - The Valley News Sun

× Scott Schulz helped to lead the Lake Placid Blue Bombers to a win in their first CVAC cross country meet of the season in Westport. For more photos from this meet, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

In the cross country rivalry between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, the Red Storm boy’s team took the first test of the year, winning the Section VII invitational meet Sept. 9 with a strong performance.

Anderson Gray of the Red Storm finished third overall and was the second best Section VII runner behind Seton Catholic star Caleb Moore. Scotty Schulz of Lake Placid finished 15 seconds behind Gray for fourth place, while Tyler Martin (7th), Micah McCulley (8th), Peter Fogarty (11th) and James Catania (14th) all finished ahead of the next Lake Placid runner Jesse Izzo (15th).

The two teams will have met again at print time with Saranac Lake hosting the Blue Bombers along with the Emus and Northeastern Clinton Sept. 12. Saranac Lake started their CVAC season 2-0 with wins over Peru and Beekmantown Sept 5 (Gray, Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour and McCulley took the top three spots), while Lake Placid started 4-0 with wins over Ticonderoga, EKMW, Schroon Lake and Plattsburgh High.

In girls cross country, the Lady Blue Bombers also started the season 4-1, falling to Seton Catholic Sept. 5. Marli Damp recorded a top five finish for the Blue Bombers in a time of 22:18. For Saranac Lake, Madison Grimmone scored a win in the tri-match with Beekmantown and Peru, but scored a 1-1 split, defeating the Eagles.

Saranac Lake quarterback DJ Morgan (pictured here against AuSable Valley) was a dual threat for the Red Storm this weekend through the air and on the ground. The Red Storm were unable to hold onto a late lead, falling to Saranac, 34-29.

RED STORM FALL LATE

The Saranac Lake football team was in a tight game for the second week in a row against a Class C opponent, this time Sept. 9 against Saranac.

DJ Morgan found Jarrett Ashton for a 42-yard touchdown strike with 2:17 remaining in the game to give the Red Storm a 29-28 lead as the team had scored 13 unanswered in the fourth quarter to take the led. It was short lived, however, as Luke Maye found Jake Nolan on a 56-yard scoring play 30 seconds later to give the Chiefs a 34-29 win.

Ashton finished scoring all four Red Storm (0-2) touchdowns, totaling 53 receiving yards and 177 on the ground with three scores. Morgan had 127 pass yards to go with 115 rushing yards in the game.