From the sidelines - The Valley News Sun

In the cross country rivalry between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, the Red Storm boy’s team took the first test of the year, winning the Section VII invitational meet Sept. 9 with a strong performance.
Anderson Gray of the Red Storm finished third overall and was the second best Section VII runner behind Seton Catholic star Caleb Moore. Scotty Schulz of Lake Placid finished 15 seconds behind Gray for fourth place, while Tyler Martin (7th), Micah McCulley (8th), Peter Fogarty (11th) and James Catania (14th) all finished ahead of the next Lake Placid runner Jesse Izzo (15th).
The two teams will have met again at print time with Saranac Lake hosting the Blue Bombers along with the Emus and Northeastern Clinton Sept. 12. Saranac Lake started their CVAC season 2-0 with wins over Peru and Beekmantown Sept 5 (Gray, Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour and McCulley took the top three spots), while Lake Placid started 4-0 with wins over Ticonderoga, EKMW, Schroon Lake and Plattsburgh High.
In girls cross country, the Lady Blue Bombers also started the season 4-1, falling to Seton Catholic Sept. 5. Marli Damp recorded a top five finish for the Blue Bombers in a time of 22:18. For Saranac Lake, Madison Grimmone scored a win in the tri-match with Beekmantown and Peru, but scored a 1-1 split, defeating the Eagles.
RED STORM FALL LATE
The Saranac Lake football team was in a tight game for the second week in a row against a Class C opponent, this time Sept. 9 against Saranac.
DJ Morgan found Jarrett Ashton for a 42-yard touchdown strike with 2:17 remaining in the game to give the Red Storm a 29-28 lead as the team had scored 13 unanswered in the fourth quarter to take the led. It was short lived, however, as Luke Maye found Jake Nolan on a 56-yard scoring play 30 seconds later to give the Chiefs a 34-29 win.
Ashton finished scoring all four Red Storm (0-2) touchdowns, totaling 53 receiving yards and 177 on the ground with three scores. Morgan had 127 pass yards to go with 115 rushing yards in the game.
The Red Storm next travel to Peru (0-2) Saturday, Sept. 16 as the Indians come off a 1-point, overtime loss against Beekmantown.
LADY BOMBERS START STRONG
The Lake Placid varsity girls soccer team started the season out with a pair of victories as Lindsey Rath scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 40th minute off a Megan Byrne assist as they defeated the Chazy Eagles Sept. 5. Shelby Jewtraw had six saves in the game, while she recorded six saves in the team’s 3-1 win over Ticonderoga as Lydia Bullock, Natalie Tavares and Beatrice Hollander all scored.
Meanwhile, the boy’s team dropped 3-0 game against Chazy, while the volleyball team dropped a pair of contests to Saranac (3-0) and PHS (3-1). Graci Daby had 14 kills between the two games, while Laurel Miller had 13 assists against the Lady Hornets.
RED STORM VOLLEYBALL NOTCHES WIN
The Lady Red Storm scored a 3-1 win over AuSable Valley to open the CVAC volleyball season, as Maddie Gay served six aces in the win.
The Red Storm boy’s soccer team also scored a win, beating Saranac for the second time this season by a score of 2-0 with Owen Yando and Dzihad Cecunjanin each scoring goals and Brett Dawson making eight saves in the win.
The Lady Red Storm were not as fortunate, falling to Saranac, 5-0. Anna Ellithorpe had 21 saves in the loss.