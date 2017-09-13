From the Sidelines - The Adirondack Journal/News Enterprise Sun

It was not the best of starts for local teams in Division III of the Northern Soccer League.

Johnsburg put up the toughest battle of the week, playing Crown Point to a 1-0 defeat in the Division III opener for both teams. In the loss, Caleb Buck recorded 12 saves.

The Lady Jaguars also had a tight game against Crown Point, but were unable to solve Panther striker Torrie Vradenburg, who scored three goals in a 4-2 win for the Panthers. Khaleah Cleveland and Megan Bacon both scored for the Jags, while Taylor Dwyer set up both tallies on assists.

Peter Gocke scored the lone goal of the game for Minerva/Newcomb in a 7-1 loss against Keene, while Lauren Johnson and Lillian Dechene scored goals for the Indian Lake/Long Lake Lady Orange in a 6-2 defeat at the feet of Keene. Ashley Ghostlaw made 18 saves for the Orange.

For the boy’s Orange soccer team, Koki Goda scored the lone goal of the week as the Orange suffered a 10-1 loss against Schroon Lake and a 10-0 loss against Keene.