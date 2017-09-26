From the Sidelines: The Valley News Sun

HOT MIDSEASON

When the NYSPHSAA put the extreme heat rules into place, I don’t think it ever had late September in mind.

Yet, that’s where we were at the beginning of this week, with practices and games canceled because of extremely high “real feel” temperatures that soared near triple digits. Some games went on, but had water breaks midway through each half in order to ensure student-athletes were properly hydrated throughout the contests.

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Saranac Lake’s Sean Lincoln engages with AuSable Valley’s Ross Douglas during their matchup earlier this season. The two teams may meet again in the Class C semifinals, depending on the outcome of Saturdays Saranac-AVCS matchup.

SEEDING GAME

While Saranac Lake (1-3) prepares to host Beekmantown (1-3) Saturday, they will be waiting to head word from Saranac, where the Chiefs (2-2) will host AuSable Valley (1-3) to determine the top seed in the Class C playoffs. Having lost to both teams, the Red Storm will be the third seed, traveling to the loser of the Chiefs/Patriots game, while the winner will receive a first round crossover game.

All three schools come off losses, as the Red Storm fell behind 21-0 in the first in a 35-13 loss against Ticonderoga (4-0) where Ryan Meyer had 115 yards receiving and a touchdown with DJ Morgan throwing for 187 yards. The Red Storm were hushed on the ground, only managing 24 yards, 21 by Jarrett Ashton.

For the Patriots, it was a 34-8 defeat at the hands of Peru (1-3). Chance Lapier started rounding into form as a running back, rushing the ball six times for 123 yards and a touchdown. The rest of the team accounted for 50 yards of total offense.

RUNNING SWEEP

The Saranac Lake boys and girls cross country teams continue to enjoy strong seasons, as the boys team is ranked top 10 in the state. At the Salmon River Invitational, Lauchlan Cheney-Seymour led the Red Storm to a win where the first eight runners all wore the SL logo. Tyler Martin followed in second, with Micha McCulley, James Catania, Anderson Gray, Peter Fogarty, Adam Hesseltine and Jacob Alberga.

Maddie Grimmone and Evelyn Eller placed third and fourth for the girls team, who also won the invitational.

In Lake Placid scored a pair of wins in both races against Beekmantown and AuSable Valley, while the EKMW team scored wins against the Beekmantown and AuSable boys teams while the girls were swept by the same teams. Scotty Schulz, Jess Izzo and Kai Frantz swept the podium for the Bombers, while Logan VanBuren finished fourth, Kaiden Sears sixth, Denali Garnica eighth and Isaac Defelice 10th for EKMW. Zach Lawrence, Matt Russom and Spencer Daby finished 11th, 12th and 13th for the Patriots.