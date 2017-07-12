From the sidelines commentary: Oops!

I made a couple mistakes.

None were intentional, but there were mistakes made with both of this year’s Times-Enterprise baseball and softball teams.

First, there was the failure to include Bolton/Schroon Lake’s Alora Bearor as a starter to the softball team. Bearor was a first team MVAC Southern Division all star and helped lead her team to the MVAC southern division title.

Now one player is one thing, until you realize you missed an entire team of entries...

Hunter Pertak, Chance Potter and Chad Stephens should each have been named to the starters on the Times-Enterprise team. Basically, I forgot to look at the northern division all stars while putting together the southern team. You also had honorable mention players Noah Peters and Cody Crammond for the Panthers.

With that, there were also a couple mistakes made with the CVAC all star team, including the proper naming of photos in our files which was unfortunate.

It’s rough to have to have such a regret at the end of what has been one of the greatest years for Sun Community Sports. We were able to cover and get photographs of EVERY TEAM in Section VII this year — not every school, but EVERY TEAM. That’s something no one else can claim. We had the most extensive playoff and state coverage, including of Moriah’s state basketball championship. We partnered with Section VII on the brand new basketball book and look forward to doing even more.

But, for all the positives, we ended with an unfortunate negative, which I truly regret. We will use the summer to make needed changes and be ready for what should be a very exciting year of scholastic sports in the fall.

Thanks to everyone for helping make this year great, and we hope to continue to make our sports coverage equally great for all of you.