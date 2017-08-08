Fun run results announced

CLINTONVILLE — The Aug. 3 AuSable Valley Fun Run was held with results below. The free series will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 10, at AuSable Valley MHS in Clintonville. Registration at  5:30 p.m. with races starting at 6 p.m. Prizes and refreshments available. 

Quarter mile: Olivia Drowne - 2:10; Gianna Campagna - 2:40; Alana Ganter - 3:42.

Half mile: Jayden Campagna - 3:41; Olivia Drowne - 5:19

Mile: Tomas Ford - 7:47; Jayden Campagna - 8:36; Ryan Campagna - 8:37; Lindsey Campagna - 8:37; Chase Ganter - 10:49; Angie Ouimette - 10:51; Olivia Drowne - 12:59; Shannon Drowne - 13:01

5K: Jason Amoriell - 28:18; Kaylee Amoriell - 29:37

