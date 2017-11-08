Future is bright for Burgher football

× Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Warrensburg-Bolton’s running back Trevor Prosser stiff-arms a Hoosic Valley player Oct. 14 on his breakaway 15-yard run to score a touchdown. Against Cohoes on Oct. 21, Prosser gained 152 yards on 10 carries, passing the 1,000-yard landmark for the 2017 season — joining teammate Cole Lanfear in the feat. Warrensburg defeated Cohoes 44-6. In the postseason, the Burghers fought their way into the Class D semifinal game against reigning state champion Cambridge. Although they lost this last game by a wide margin, their season set several school records and demonstrated that the football team has a promising future.

WARRENSBURG | Despite a definitive loss to Cambridge in a Class D Section II tournament semifinal game on October 28, the Warrensburg High School football team set some school records as their 2017 season concluded.

Their considerable accomplishments during the year demonstrate that they have a very promising future.

They won their first division title since 2004, and accomplished their highest percentage win-loss record (7-2 overall; 4-0 in Northern Division) in over 20 years.

In addition, the Burghers in 2017 had two players breaking the 1,000-yard rushing barrier — a first-ever for the school. Trevor Prosser and Cole Lanfear were the two running backs that surpassed that landmark.

The Burghers also turned around a slump that had persisted for a half-dozen years. Sports fans have hailed two-year head coach Mike Perrone and his assistants for their encouraging approach, but Perrone deferred credit for the team’s success to the players.

“They’ve worked hard and been enthusiastic and dedicated all year,” he said.

DUO OF 1,000 YARD RUSHERS

Through the season, Lanfear and Prosser not only blasted through the holes created by Warrensburg’s aggressive line, but they swiveled, pivoted and fought for every extra yard.

This dual rushing threat allowed quarterback Evan MacDuff to call impromptu plays, handing the ball to either runner — or pass the ball — according to how opponents’ defense would align onfield.

When the Burghers incurred any setback during the season, they just fought back with more intensity. Against Cohoes on Oct. 21, Warrensburg fumbled on the second play of the game deep into their own territory, but a few plays later they halted Cohoes on a fourth-and-one at the 15-yard line and scored their first touchdown of six.

Warrensburg’s defense was overpowering in that game — as they have been through the season — holding Cohoes to under 100 yards of total offense.

The Burghers’ accomplishments are particularly notable, considering the team has one of the thinnest rosters in their conference, Perrone said.

Another positive aspect of the Burghers’ performance this year has been the evolution of their passing game, which was virtually absent last year. Against Cohoes, for instance, MacDuff passed for 108 yards including a touchdown.