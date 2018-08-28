Game time!

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Section VII high school sports world comes back to life this week with several teams taking to the field in soccer and football.

“I’m looking forward to start of a new school year and sport season,” said Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk. “I hope our student-athletes can continue to work towards their goals, build positive relationships, and make those life-long memories that interscholastic sports cultivates. Section VII hopes to continue to lead New York State in sportsmanship and advance the best interests of our student-athletes. I want to wish all our student-athletes the best health and personal growth in the coming seasons.”

File photo The Moriah Vikings will start their 2018 Class D title defense with a home game against Class C defending champion Saranac Friday, Aug. 31. File photo The AuSable Valley Patriots open the 2018 football season with a home game against the Beekmantown Eagles Friday, Aug. 31. File photo The Peru Indians look to defend the Class B football title as they open against defending league champion Ticonderoga at the Apple Bowl in Peru Saturday, Sept. 1.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

The 2018 football season will start with a trio of games under the lights Friday, Aug. 31.

At Linney Field in Mineville, it will be a battle of defending sectional champions as Class D title holder Moriah will host Class C defender Saranac in the season opener for both schools. Last season, the Vikings defeated Ticonderoga before falling to eventual state champion Cambridge in the state quarterfinals, while the Chiefs defeated Saranac Lake for the Class C crown before falling to OFA in the next round.

Also under the lights, Saranac Lake will start their season with a road matchup against Plattsburgh High, while Beekmantown will head to Clintonville to face the AuSable Valley Patriots. All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept, 1, opening weekend continues with defending Class B champion Peru hosting last year’s CVAC regular season champion, Ticonderoga, at the Apple Bowl with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.

File photo The Chazy Eagles begin their quest for a ninth state title hosting their own preseason tournament Aug, 30 and Sept. 1. File photo The Crown Point soccer teams will head north to start the 2018 season as the boy's will play in the NCCS tournament and the girl's in Chazy.

SOCCER BEGINS

The defending Class D state champion Chazy Eagles will start their quest for a ninth title with their annual tournament at George Brendler Field as the Eagles will play Section X’s Canton at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30. That tournament will start with Beekmantown and Plattsburgh High taking to the field at 5 p.m., with consolation game at 5 p.m. and championship game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.The Chazy Lady Eagles will also host their annual tournament Wednesday and Friday, Aug, 29 and 31, with opening night games between Plattsburgh High and Beekmantown at 5 p.m. and host Chazy taking on Crown Point at 7 p.m. on the first day.

In Champlain, Crown Point and Seton Catholic will play the opening game in the Northeastern Clinton boy’s tournament Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m., while host NCCS will play Chateaugay at 6:30 p.m., with the tournament continuing with consolation and championship games Aug. 31.