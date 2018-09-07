Garrow tournament breeds state success

× Chazy’s Tanner Conners goes up against Plattsburgh High goalie Adam Darrah during the championship game of the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament Sept. 1. The Garrow tournament has been an early season proving ground not only for the host Eagles, but for Plattsburgh High and Beekmantown, who have also made state tournament appearances over the past 11 years. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CHAZY | The Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament started in 2006, when no Section VII team made the NYSPHSAA state tournament.

Since then, at least one team has made it to the state semifinals, finals, or won the whole thing from 2017 through last season.

In all, the Garrow tournament has been represented in a state semifinal game 12 times, a state title game 10 times and has produced 7 state titles over the past 11 years by the combination of Section VII tournament participants Chazy, Plattsburgh High and Beekmantown.

And yes, most of those have come from the host, as the Chazy Eagles have made 10 of 11 final fours, eight title games and winning six of their eight state titles over those 11 years.

“We always look forward to soccer season and this year is no different,” said Chazy coach Rob McAuliffe. “We feel we have a good group of players and the goal is always to get to the state championship, but we know we have a lot of good teams in front of us.”

That started with the Labor Day weekend tournament, as the Eagles scored a 4-0 win over Canton in the opening round Aug. 30 and scoring another win over Plattsburgh High, 3-0, in the 2018 title game Sept. 1.

“It’s a very important tournament each season to get these two games in and see what we can do against other good teams,” said Hayden King. “We give each other a run for our money every year and it’s a measuring stick to see where you are early in the year.”

“I love this tournament and have always looked forward to this weekend,” said Tristan Conners.

“I think to win this tournament is a big thing and a competitive way to start each year by playing bigger schools and every year, it’s different,” said Justin Collins.

Last season, it was the Hornets who scored a late second half goal to win the tournament.

“This tournament always a great litmus test to show us what we need to improve upon within the first two games of the season,” said LaRose.

For both LaRose and McAuliffe, the goal was to see how a new set of defensive players would respond against top-level competition.

“It showed me what my new defense looks like,” LaRose said. “In the finals, Chazy took advantage of the few mistakes we made so we just need to tighten those up. We will take a loss here if it makes us better and puts us in position to win the Class B title.”

“We lost all four of our players who were in the back last season so we want to see how our defense works as a unit at the beginning of the year,” McAuliffe said. “Having a good defense early in the year will be a good sign for us.”

PHS has been the team that has benefited the most other than the host team in the tournament, making the Class B final four in 2008 and then winning the Class B title in 2015, the only season since 2007 Chazy did not make the final four. Beekmantown also made the state championship game in 2014.

With the tournament over, the teams will now focus on the regular season schedule, all having high hopes that success at the Garrow can lead to a trip to Middletown and a chance to return with hardware.