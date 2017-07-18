Giglinto named All State in baseball

× Expand File photo Ethan Giglinto

ELIZABETHTOWN — The New York State Sportswriter’s Association tied a bow on the 2016-17 sports season last week with the announcement of the All State baseball teams.

Section VII was honored with two Class B, two Class C and four Class D players being named to their respective teams.

In Class B, Plattsburgh High’s Ben Champagne and Beekmantown’s Alex Archer were named to the third and sixth teams, respectively.

Ticonderoga earned both spots on the Class C baseball all state team, with pitcher Dalton Granger, who pitched the Sentinels into the state regional finals, earning a second team nod. Infielder Evan Graney earned a fourth team selection.

In Class D, Section VII almost landed a player on each all state team. While not earning a first team selection, Northern Adirondack’s Stephen Peryea was named to the second team, Johnsburg’s Jimmy Morris was named to the third team, Andrew Pelkey of Bolton/Schroon Lake was named to the fourth team and Ethan Giglinto of Keene was named to the fifth team.